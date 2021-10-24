"Bravo brought their A-game. They pulled out their big girls for it," Melissa Gorga tells PEOPLE of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

RHONJ's Melissa and Joe Gorga React to Teresa Giudice's Engagement: 'We're So Happy for Her'

While chatting with PEOPLE at the 25th-anniversary bash for the Mohegan Sun hotel and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Saturday evening, Melissa and Joe, both 42, say they are "so happy" for Giudice, 49, and Ruelas, 46.

Adding that they are also "so excited" and have already been in contact with Giudice since Ruelas asked for her hand in marriage, Melissa tells PEOPLE exclusively, "We actually knew [Louie was going to propose]. He told us he was going to do it."

Earlier this week, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Giudice and Ruelas got engaged. Ruelas popped the question on Tuesday at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, incorporating sparklers, candles, roses, a violinist, and a fireworks display into his proposal.

"It was absolutely exquisite," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Teresa Giudice shares throwback with boyfriend Luis Ruelas Credit: Teresa Giudice/ instagram

Margaret Josephs, Melissa and Teresa's fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, also attended the star-studded Mohegan Sun event as well, where she similarly chatted with PEOPLE about her reaction to Giudice's engagement.

"You know, I texted her ... 'Congratulations,'" Josephs, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She's very happy."

Melissa Gorga, Delores Catania, Margaret Josephs attend Mohegan Sun's 25TH Anniversary Party, Connecticut on October 23, 2021. Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

"We knew it was coming. I mean, they are in love," the Bravo star added of Giudice and Ruelas, who PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 were dating about two months after Giudice and ex-husband Joe Giudice finalized their divorce.

As for the pair's forthcoming wedding, Josephs says she is just as thrilled for that event as well. "Yes! [I'm] excited for that," she says. "Very excited!"

"Oh my God! [Fans can expect it to be], like, pee your pants funny. I'm not even joking," Melissa tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Bravo brought their A-game. They pulled out their big girls for it. They knew they needed the big personalities for the first one and they got it — it's amazing."

Noting that her favorite part to film was the night she hosted the girls, the mother of three says she and her costars are still tight-knit. "Kenya and I talk a lot," Melissa shares. "Luann texted me today to ask me to come to one of her cabaret shows."

"We really did bond as a bunch of women that have been through a lot in front of other people on reality TV for the last ten years," she adds. "All of us have been on TV for over ten years. It's not easy."