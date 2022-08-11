Melissa and Joe Gorga Address 'Devastating' Decision to Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding: 'So Hard'

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga are addressing the elephant in the room.

In this week's episode of the Melissa Gorga On Display podcast, the longtime couple hinted at the "laundry list" of reasons they didn't attend Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"I will let all my listeners know this: obviously, there was something that went down at the [season 13] finale of filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Those exact details I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about," she began.

Melissa, 42, then confirmed that "the full entire story" leading to tension amongst the family is not public knowledge at this time, but "drips and drabs" of it have surfaced.

"I'm not going to sit here and say that there wasn't drama, that it wasn't crazy. Yes, there was a little aggression from certain people that could've been a little scary," said Melissa, noting that there was "plenty of reason" it'd be "strange" for the pair to attend the wedding thereafter.

Joe, in turn, said it was "so, so hard" for him to not attend Giudice's wedding, especially since she's his only close family that's still alive.

"To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

But the Gorgas still want Giudice to "be happy and have a good life," despite "past altercations" with Ruelas and other things they've "pushed under the rug."

"It looked like an amazing wedding, it really did," said Joe, 42. "It sucked that we weren't there for many reasons."

Melissa later added, "We supported everyone who went to that wedding. We sent them with love. We truly, honestly, even with everything that happened, we both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now, and that her girls are happy, and that this is Teresa's happily ever after."

Giudice, 50, wed Ruelas, 46, on Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. During their speech at the reception, they spoke about those who did and did not support the couple on their big day.

"I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends," said Ruelas.

Giudice added, "Chosen family!"

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Gorgas wouldn't be at Giudice's wedding. While it's still unclear what exactly led to their absence, two sources said Melissa and Joe backed out of attending two days before the ceremony when false rumors about their marriage surfaced amid filming. Both Teresa and Luis' actions at the time ultimately influenced the Gorgas' decision.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source said. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding," the insider added.

After Giudice and Ruelas' nuptials, Melissa posted a photo with Joe featuring the caption: "Only the strong survive💕 I love you @joeygorga. Wine for 2 please 🍷"