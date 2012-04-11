Melissa Gilbert Is No-Show at Dancing with the Stars

Image zoom Bob D'Amico/ABC

On Monday, when Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron announced that Melissa Gilbert had been injured and rushed to the hospital, he promised an update on her condition.

On Tuesday’s results show, Gilbert was still not well enough to be in the ballroom.

“Melissa is not here. She did suffer a mild concussion,” Bergeron said. “On her doctor’s advice she is taking a rest day and if they get through tonight she’ll be able to compete going forward.”

Then, Bergeron asked her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy about his injured arm.

“Yes, it takes away from the pain in the ankles knees and shoulders,” Chmerkovskiy joked, before turning the attention back to his partner, whose spinal column has been fused in two places, most recently a year-and-a-half ago.

“I really do hope she’s okay. She’s a fighter, a trooper,” he said of Gilbert. “I’m looking forward to next week. She’s looking forward to next week. But she’s a little sedated so she doesn’t know what she’s looking forward to.”

