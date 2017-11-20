Melissa Gilbert says she once “ran out of the room crying” after an audition for Oliver Stone‘s 1991 movie, The Doors.

During an interview Monday on Andy Cohen‘s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, the Little House on the Prairie actress alleged Stone “humiliated” her while she was auditioning for the part of Pamela Courson in the film, which chronicles the career of the famous ’60s rock band and its lead singer, Jim Morrison. (Meg Ryan ultimately landed the role.)

“There were moments where there were men in more powerful positions,” she said of her experience in the industry over the years. “One in particular, who humiliated me at one point in an audition — and unnecessarily, because I had embarrassed him in a social situation. He got back at me and I ran out of the room crying. I’m actually sitting here telling you this story, afraid to say his name, because I’m worried about backlash.”

Minutes later, Gilbert, 53, decided to name Stone, 71.

“Oh, f— it,” she said. “It was Oliver Stone. And it was The Doors movie.” (A rep for Stone had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.)

“He had me read a scene,” she said. “I had auditioned, and then he said: ‘I’ve written this special scene with you, I’d like you to do it with the actor. I want to see the chemistry with the two of you.’ And the whole scene was just my character on her hands and knees saying, ‘Do me, baby.’ Really dirty, horrible.”

Gilbert said Stone asked her to “stage it” for him, but she refused.

“I left, crying,” she said. “I never really talked about it. And it was all because I had said something and embarrassed him publicly. … He wrote this special scene that he wanted me to do for him physically in the casting room, and it was humiliating and horrid. He got me. I had embarrassed him and he got me back and it hurt.”

Of what she did that had “embarrassed” Stone, Gilbert said she and the director were once at a club and he was “ragging on television.”

“There was a bunch of people at a table, and he was talking about how television was crap and he would never do it,” she said. “Then all these young girls came running over to meet me because they were watching Little House on the Prairie. Then they left and he was sort of dumbfounded, and I said: ‘You see, a—hole, that’s television. That’s what television does.’ I guess he never forgot it.”

“I didn’t think [my comment] was that big a deal,” she continued. “I thought I was just auditioning, and I did — I did a bunch of other scenes. And he said: ‘You know, I want you to stay. I’ve got something special for you.’ “

When the allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein came to light last month, Stone initially defended the movie mogul, telling reporters that “it’s not easy what [Weinstein is] going through, either.”

After receiving criticism for his remarks, Stone later released a statement on Facebook in which he commended Weinstein’s alleged victims for coming forward. He also announced that he would not work with The Weinstein Company on its Guantanamo series. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE that any allegations of non-consensual sex are “unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” and that “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

Before Stone issued his follow-up statement, former Playboy model Carrie Stevens accused the director of groping her. (Stone has not commented on the allegation.)

“Two of a kind! When I heard about Harvey, the first person I though of was Oliver Stone, and it figures … here he is,” Stevens, 48, wrote in a Facebook post. “I was only 22 years old. Oliver walked past me & grabbed my boob as he waltzed out the front door of a party.”