The Grey's Anatomy alum reportedly suffered injuries that included a swollen face, bodily pain and dizziness

Melissa George Hospitalized After Alleged Assault by Her Partner: Report

Former Grey’s Anatomy actress Melissa George was hospitalized Wednesday after being assaulted by her partner, French website Paris Match reports.

The 40-year-old Australian reportedly accused her partner Jean-David Blanc, the founder of French movie website Allociné, of causing her injuries that included a swollen face, bodily pain, nausea and dizziness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the report, George called the police from her home on Wednesday evening to report the incident.

George, who appeared on Grey’s from 2008 to 2009 as Dr. Sadie Harris, was hospitalized for over 24 hours at Cochin Hospital in Paris, the report states.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress most recently starred in The Slap and Heartbeat and has two young children – sons Räphael, 2, and Solal, 10 months – with Blanc.