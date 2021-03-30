Before Melissa Benoist wrapped up her time on Supergirl after six seasons, she was given the opportunity to help shape her character Kara Zor‑El's ending.

"They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," the actress, 32, told Entertainment Weekly on Monday. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. They pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Benoist said that everyone involved on The CW series "kind of came to this conclusion" that now is the right time to bid adieu. "We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," she continued. "It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired."

The former Glee star added, "We've gone through so much on this show, and I think creatively we were all able to step back and say that we're really proud of everything we've done and it felt like the right time."

Supergirl premiered on CBS in 2015 before making its way over to The CW the following year for its second season. PEOPLE confirmed last September that season 6 of Supergirl will be its last. Benoist, in turn, posted on Instagram to pay tribute to her time on the series.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," she captioned her post. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united."

The Texas-born star continued, "What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season."

In her interview with EW, the Whiplash actress additionally teased how fans can expect to see her character continue evolving throughout season 6.

"The more Kara matures, the more she's grappled with her power and what it means to carry the powers that she has on Earth and her identity as either an alien or human, or where she belongs," she said. "Those are things we're really exploring this year with her. And what makes you strong? What makes you feel empowered? Those are things we're looking at this season across the board for all the characters."

Benoist noted that with Kara, in particular, there will "be more of a self-exploration, looking in the mirror and [contemplating] what her power means."