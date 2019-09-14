Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Make First Red Carpet Appearance as Newlyweds

Melissa Benoist and husband Chris Wood shared a super exciting milestone Friday — walking the red carpet as a married couple!

The Supergirl costars, who reportedly wed over Labor Day Weekend, stepped out at the 2019 Saturn Awards in Hollywood for their newlywed debut.

Benoist, 30, shined in a sparkling mid-length pink dress which tied in the front, pairing the look with sandals, simple jewelry and her long tresses done in loose waves.

Her husband, 31, dressed up in a white blazer over a white collared shirt with black pants and a matching watch.

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The pair exchanged vows at an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, California, on Sept. 1 according to multiple reports.

“It was a beautiful setting for a wedding, very peaceful and quiet,” a source told E! News. “The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended.”

The wedding came six months after the pair got engaged.

In February, Benoist announced their engagement, showing off her diamond ring on Instagram as Wood kissed her cheek.

The couple met on the set of the CW series — she plays the titular hero, and he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016. Things appear to have turned romantic sometime in 2017, when they were photographed kissing on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico.

Benoist was previously married to Glee costar Blake Jenner; they wed in spring 2015 and filed for divorce in 2016.