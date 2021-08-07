Melissa Benoist Bids Farewell to Supergirl as Final Season Wraps: 'An Incredible 6 Years'

The CW announced the sixth and final season of the superhero drama in September 2020

Supergirl has officially wrapped production on its sixth and final season.

Melissa Benoist, who has starred in the lead role since 2015, bid farewell to the show's cast and crew on Friday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week ♥️♥️♥️ that's a wrap on @supergirlcw," the 32-year-old actress captioned a photo of herself with costars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood.

On her Instagram story, Benoist also shared a masked-up selfie of herself in costume. "Saying goodbye to this glyph," she wrote atop the image.

Melissa Benoist Says Goodbye to Supergirl as Final Season Wraps

In September 2020, a spokesperson for The CW told PEOPLE that Supergirl was coming to an end after season 6. The program originally aired on CBS before The CW picked it up for season 2.

Benoist said at the time that she was "humbled" and "speechless" by the "incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world."

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," she wrote on Instagram.

Supergirl Melissa Benoist | Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

The Texas-born star added her character helped her on a personal level.

"She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest places, and that we are stronger when we're united," she said. "What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

In March, Benoist told Entertainment Weekly that everyone involved in the series came to a consensus that it was the right time to wrap things up.

"We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," she continued. "It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired."

SUPERGIRL Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

Benoist said she was offered the opportunity to help shape her character's ending heading into production of the final season. Though her suggestion was ultimately shut down, she is fond of how the show will end.

"They pitched me the end, and it's really lovely," Benoist told EW. "It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."