Melanie Lynskey Often Auditioned Against Yellowjackets Costar Christina Ricci in the '90s

"It was the mid-Nineties and there was a look that was popular," Melanie Lynskey said, noting that she and her Yellowjackets costar Christina Ricci often ended up in the same audition rooms

Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey attend the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at Hollywood American Legion on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Melanie Lynskey is reliving the '90s with her latest role.

The New Zealand-born actress, 44, revealed that she often had to audition against her Yellowjackets costar Christina Ricci earlier in their careers in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"She usually got them," Lynskey noted of Ricci, 41, while discussing their hit Showtime series, which received an early season 2 renewal last month.

Lynskey revealed that 1996's The Craft was one of the first films she auditioned for after her breakout role in 1994's Heavenly Creatures before going on to appear in The Crucible (1996) and Ever After (1998). "It was the mid-Nineties and there was a look that was popular and it wasn't this chubby, dark-haired New Zealander," Lynskey said.

(L-R): Christina Ricci as Misty and Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Credit: Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

The Sweet Home Alabama actress also revealed that a member of Yellowjackets' production team body-shamed her. "They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,'" Lynskey said, noting that Ricci, Lewis, 48, and Cypress, 45, came together to support her, with Lewis writing a letter to the producers on her behalf.

"It was really important to me for [my character Shauna] to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, 'I wish I looked a bit better,'" Lynskey added. "I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me and nobody's saying she's the fat one.' That representation is important."

Lynskey previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pressures of trying to live up to the image of a typical Hollywood leading lady. "I was losing my mind trying to conform to something that was not physically possible for me," she said in 2016.

"I was very unwell for a long time. I had eating issues and at a certain point I was like, 'I'm not going to survive' — not like I was on death's door or anything," she explained. "But I was so unhappy and my hair was falling out."

"I was like, 'I just need to look the way I'm supposed to look' and have faith that people are going to want to put someone in a film or on a show who looks like this. I did have to truly become comfortable with myself, because you can't fake it," Lynskey added.