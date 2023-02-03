Melanie Lynskey Wraps 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 with 'Sappy' Post: 'Never Felt This Level of Pride'

Melanie Lynskey has made it through the wilderness once again.

The Emmy Award nominee, 45, and her Yellowjackets costars wrapped season 2 of their hit Showtime drama on Thursday.

Lynskey thanked the cast and crew for their "hard work" and "brilliance" and "the love I feel from all of you," she wrote.

"Sorry to be sappy but the 90s cast of Yellowjackets wrapped yesterday and we all sat and watched episode 201 together..." she wrote on Twitter. "And other than my siblings, I have never felt this level of pride and respect and adoration for a group of people," she said.

"I can't believe their talent and their hearts," added Lynskey, who earned her first Emmy Award nomination for her performance as Shauna Shipman in season 1.

The series follows a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey as they brave the brutal Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on the way to a tournament in 1996.

Meanwhile, their modern-day adult counterparts attempt to protect their secret about what happened during the 19 months they were stranded.

Lynskey's '90s counterpart Sophie Nélisse shared a silly cast photo with everyone in character, including herself with a baby bump. "IT'S A WRAP ON SEASON 2!!!" she wrote on her Instagram story, following it up with some funny behind-the-scenes videos.

Sammi Hanratty also marked the final day of filming with a selfie in costume as '90s Misty Quigley, sticking out her tongue while posing against a snow-covered field.

"Last day on set of season 2!" she wrote in the caption. "Extremely grateful to the incredible crew of @yellowjackets 🖤 so much hard work went into this season and I can't wait for you all to see it! Buzz buzz buzz baby."

Jasmin Savoy Brown shook off the season with a slow-motion video from her dressing room, in costume as '90s Taissa "Tai" Turner, dusting the snow out of her hair in her dressing room. "That's a wrap YJS2," she wrote with the clip on her Instagram Story.

Liv Hewson, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, posted a mirror selfie in which they shot the peace sign while wearing a t-shirt printed with "I survived Yellowjackets S2."

The actor, who plays '90s Vanessa "Van" Palmer, also revealed "the first song on the s2 Van playlist I made" is "Every Little Bit" by Patty Griffin.

Season 2 of Yellowjackets premieres Friday, March 24 on streaming and on-demand for all Showtime subscribers, before it airs Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.