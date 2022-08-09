A Psychic Told Melanie Lynskey Before 'Yellowjackets' Aired That Her Big Break Was Coming

Melanie Lynskey's role on the Showtime hit landed the actress her first Emmy nomination

By
Published on August 9, 2022 01:07 PM
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey on Yellowjackets. Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Melanie Lynskey says she knew Yellowjackets was going to be an important project in her career before it even aired.

While the New Zealand native, 45, has enjoyed a decades-long career in film and TV, she got some cosmic intel that her role in the Showtime series would be different.

"This sounds so crazy," she told InStyle, "but I talked to a psychic, who I love, and she told me this was gonna happen."

She continued, "It had been months and months since we shot the [Yellowjackets] pilot, and she said, 'That show's gonna get picked up and it's gonna be really big, and you're gonna enter into a time in your career that you thought, if this didn't happen when you were 25, it was never going to happen. It's about to happen.'"

Lynskey said while she was grateful for the reading, she was hesitant to believe it.

The role would be different, though, as it awarded the Coyote Ugly actress with her first Emmy nomination.

Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In May, Lynskey, who has been in the business since 1994, spoke to PEOPLE about how her career has evolved over the years.

"I never needed to be rich, and I didn't want to be famous," the actress said. "I wanted to work as much as I could and do work that I liked without people necessarily recognizing me."

Almost 30 years later, Lynskey said she's fortunate for the resume she's built and perspective she's gained.

"It's pretty amazing to be 44 and still feeling challenged and excited," she said. "I had a lot of beliefs when I started about what I was supposed to look like, and it feels very nice to be in a body that I'm comfortable in, to be aging and have people want to cast me."

Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The actress has spoken out in the past about the body-shaming she has experienced during her career and specifically as a result of her role on the Showtime series.

In January, Lynskey told Rolling Stone that a member of Yellowjackets' production staff implied that she needed to lose weight.

"They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this,' " she said.

After the incident, Lynskey's costars, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, immediately came to her defense, she said, with Lewis writing a letter to the Yellowjackets producers. (Showtime did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.)

Along with the alleged on-set conflict over her looks, Lynskey said she was also frustrated that fans didn't believe that her character could have an affair with mysterious young artist Adam (Peter Gadiot).

"I'm just like, 'Wow, really? That's where people's heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'" she said.

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Frazer Harrison/Getty

When speaking to InStyle, Lynskey discussed this side of the business and how she has dealt with it. Her husband, actor Jason Ritter, has also been known to jump to his wife's defense online against body-shamming trolls.

"Sometimes, my husband will tweet things about thinking I look hot or whatever and a lot of people like it, and I said to him, 'Isn't it funny that if I was a Victoria's Secret model and you tweeted the exact same thing, people would not respond the way that they do?'" she said.

"People get excited because I look like I look, and my husband, he's like a cute, young actor, but I am aware that some of the responses to him are like, 'Good for you.' It's like, well, he got together with me because he found me attractive. It's not like he's throwing himself on the sword for the rest of mankind," she said. "And also — he had competition."

She said she is learning how to take in the commentary — both good and bad — though wishes her appearance was not such a central part of the narrative.

She said, "Sometimes, I get tired of hearing about my body, even when it is positive, I just, you know, feel like I need a break from thinking about it and hearing about it and I think all women feel that way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Season 1 of Yellowjackets is streaming now on the Showtime app, Prime Video and more.

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Says the 'Yellowjackets' Cast Defended Her After She Was Body Shamed on Set
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body Shamed While Filming 'Coyote Ugly' : 'I Was Already Starving Myself'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter Gushes Over Wife Melanie Lynskey After Her Emmy Nom: 'The Most Incredible Person'
Christina Ricci slept through Emmy announcement because daughter was teething all night
Christina Ricci Slept Through Her Emmy Announcement as Her Baby Was Up Teething All Night
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter 'Would Lose His Mind' to Appear on 'Yellowjackets'
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Thanks Husband Jason Ritter and Her 'Angel' Nanny in Critics Choice Speech
Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey Against Body-Shaming Trolls in Cheeky Post
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Talks Facing Body Shaming from 'Yellowjackets' Fans: 'Skinny Does Not Equal Healthy'
Hannah Waddingham and Kieran Culkin on Succession
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Loves 'Succession' and Admits, 'I'm Strangely Obsessed with Kieran Culkin'
melanie-lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Talks Aging in Hollywood: I'm Grateful to 'Have People Want to Cast Me'
Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey attend the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at Hollywood American Legion on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Melanie Lynskey Often Auditioned Against 'Yellowjackets' Costar Christina Ricci in the '90s
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Shares Her Thoughts on Some of the Most 'Fascinating' 'Yellowjackets' Fan Theories 
YELLOWJACKETS
'Yellowjackets' Cast Shares Their Hopes to See an Adult Version of Van Join the Series
Melanie Lynskey attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party
Melanie Lynskey Says Ex-Boyfriend 'Changed My Life' by Helping Eating Disorder Recovery
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Jason Ritter Celebrates Wife Melanie Lynskey amid Critics Choice Awards: 'Best Person I Know'
Clea DuVall and Melanie Lynskey on But I'm a Cheerleader's 'Positive Impact' on LGBTQ Audiences. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bi2j_mEBMAB/
Clea DuVall and Melanie Lynskey on 'But I'm a Cheerleader' 's 'Positive Impact' on LGBTQ Audiences