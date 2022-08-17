Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are Hollywood couple goals.

The duo first met while costarring in the dramedy The Big Ask in 2013. They started dating shortly after and went on to star in two more movies together — the 2014 rom-com We'll Never Have Paris and 2016's The Intervention.

Lynskey and Ritter welcomed a daughter in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony on their front porch.

The couple is very supportive of each other's respective acting careers, and they often praise one another on social media. In 2021, Lynskey starred in Showtime's hit show Yellowjackets. The role earned her an Emmy nomination, which Ritter celebrated on Twitter.

"Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to the most incredible person through and through!" Ritter wrote. "I am so proud of you!! It has been so inspiring to watch you give one beautiful performance after another, you deserve every recognition that has come/is coming your way!"

From their first film together to their most recent costarring moment, here's everything to know about Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's relationship.

2013: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter star in The Big Ask

Lynskey and Ritter first met in 2013 while filming The Big Ask. The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Knighton, David Krumholtz and Ahna O'Reilly.

While the actors did not play a couple in the movie, it did spark their off-screen romance, and they started dating shortly after. Later that year, they attended the Gold Coast International Film Festival together to promote the movie along with producer Karina Miller.

2014: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter join forces again for We'll Never Have Paris

The following year, Ritter and Lynskey worked together again, this time in the romantic comedy We'll Never Have Paris alongside Simon Helberg, Zachary Quinto and Maggie Grace. Despite their real-life romance, the pair didn't portray love interests — Ritter was cast as Lynskey's brother in the film.

March 10, 2014: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter make their red carpet debut

In March 2014, Ritter and Lynskey attended the SXSW debut of their film, We'll Never Have Paris, along with the rest of the cast. The actors were photographed on the red carpet alongside Grace, Helberg and co-director Jocelyn Towne.

Lynskey and Ritter then appeared together on the red carpet in January 2015 at the premiere of HBO's Togetherness, in which Lynskey starred. The event marked one of the first times they walked a red carpet as a couple.

2016: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter star in The Intervention

Lynskey and Ritter worked together for the third time on the 2016 comedy, The Intervention. This time, Lynskey and Ritter were paired up as a couple.

Lynskey spoke about working with Ritter on the film during a 2016 interview with ScreenCrush. "Well, it was really fun. We had done it before, that was the movie we had met each other on. It was fun, it was just easy. We get along really well," she said. "He is just such a sweet, easygoing person. It was nice, he is very easy to be around. He is such a good actor."

February 14, 2017: Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey celebrate Valentine's Day

In 2017, Ritter and Lynskey had a sweet Valentine's Day exchange on social media. Ritter tweeted a pink heart emoji and tagged Lynskey, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

In return, Lynskey tweeted, "ONLY because it's Valentine's Day @JasonRitter," alongside a GIF of two dinosaurs kissing. The GIF read, "You make my heart 'saur.' "

February 16, 2017: Melanie Lynskey announces her engagement to Jason Ritter

A few days later, Lynskey announced that she and Ritter were engaged during an appearance on Hollywood Today Live.

"Now he's my fiancé," she said during the interview. "Yes, I know, I'm announcing it."

The Sweet Home Alabama actress confirmed that she and Ritter had been dating for four years and said that she was surprised by the proposal, which happened "on the sofa." She added, "It was cute."

December 2018: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter welcome a baby

Lynskey and Ritter welcomed a daughter in December 2018, though the news of the pair's first child wasn't announced until the following month

Lynskey then confirmed the birth of their daughter herself on Twitter, writing, "We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December." She added, "We love her so much; she's perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages."

In a second tweet, she humorously addressed some of the reports and rumors that had come out about the couple and their new baby.

"I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online," she wrote. "1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check 2) I did NOT welcome the baby 'quietly,' I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot."

She then thanked the doctors and nurses at the Northside Hospital in Atlanta for bringing her little girl into the world.

October 2019: Jason Ritter opens up about parenthood

During an interview on PEOPLE Now for his Netflix sci-fi show Raising Dion, Ritter discussed his newfound fatherhood.

"The best part about being a dad is just — I feel like she and I have a special connection where we sort of get in trouble together," he said. "She's a little adventurer. She wants to get into everything and try to climb things, and I'm, like, trying to help her."

The actor also said that the hardest part of being a dad is that "it requires a lot of time and focus and there's a certain exhaustion level that comes into play, lack of sleep." He added that when his baby girl smiles at him, he forgets all about how tired he is.

Spring 2020: Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey get married

In an interview with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle in May 2022, Lynskey revealed that she and Ritter had gotten married in 2020 before she was leaving to go work on Yellowjackets in Canada.

"Honestly, I got married because someone was like, 'Jason won't get into Canada unless you're married,' which just wasn't true. We were waiting until like after the [pandemic]," Lynskey explained.

She continued, "I was going to Canada for Yellowjackets, and I was on the phone with somebody, and they said, 'Oh, he won't be allowed in.' And I was like, 'We have a child. What? I can't leave for six months.' So, I was like, 'We have to get married tomorrow.' "

The couple then quickly tied the knot in a small wedding at their home.

"We got married on our front porch of our little rental house in Atlanta. A nice lady came and married us. We had two friends there. Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper … They brought a cake and flowers and everything we needed. It was actually a very fun wedding day, but it didn't need to happen. He could totally have gotten into Canada," added Lynskey.

January 29, 2022: Jason Ritter defends Melanie Lynskey against body shamers

After the release and widespread success of Yellowjackets, Lynskey opened up on social media about the body shaming she had been experiencing online. "Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people," Lynskey wrote on Twitter. "B— you don't see me on my Peleton! [sic] You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."

Ritter showed his support and shared his wife's tweet, adding, "If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else's body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun."

February 17, 2022: Melanie Lynskey wishes Jason Ritter a happy birthday

In honor of Ritter's 42nd birthday, Lynskey shared a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday, beautiful husband. Thank you for making me cry with laughter daily. Thank you for giving our little daughter the safest, most joyful, most loving childhood," she wrote alongside a photo of Ritter holding their daughter up in the air. "You are so fun. You are so kind, to everyone, even mean people. You are just the best person. And you are very very very very handsome and I love you with all my heart @jason_ritter."

March 13, 2022: Melanie Lynskey gives Jason Ritter an awards show shoutout

When Lynskey won the 2022 Critics' Choice Award for best actress in a drama series for Yellowjackets, she thanked Ritter in her acceptance speech, calling him the "love of my life" and "the greatest support."

Ritter also celebrated the win, posting a photo of Lynskey on the red carpet captioned, "I am sorry to do this and she will be embarrassed that I did this but my GOODNESS what an absolyute beaut my wife is!!!"

He continued, "Ok I'm sorry but I mean LOOK at this human being who is also the best person I know."

March 27, 2022: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the Oscars afterparties

In March 2022, Lynskey and Ritter attended Elton John's annual Academy Awards viewing party, and then went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Lynskey posted photos from their big weekend on Instagram, including some behind-the scenes-shots. "I've never felt more fancy," she wrote, in part. "Look at my handsome husband."

The actress also featured photos of her daughter trying on her mom's high heels and getting her nails painted by the same artist who did Lynskey's. "She couldn't stop looking at them," Lynskey wrote.

April 2022: Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter celebrate their anniversary

A month later, Lynskey and Ritter celebrated their third wedding anniversary. In honor of the milestone, Lynskey posted a sweet photo from their intimate wedding ceremony featuring herself, Ritter, Ahn and Harper.

"Happy (belated) anniversary my love! Can you believe we fit our entire wedding party into one picture?? (Except our daughter and @missdana10) I love you so much sweet husband," she wrote.

May 12, 2022: Jason Ritter makes an appearance on Melanie Lynskey's miniseries

In May 2022, Lynskey starred in the Hulu limited series Candy alongside Jessica Biel. The true crime series is about Candy Montgomery (Biel), a woman who was accused of murdering her neighbor, Betty Gore (Lynskey), in 1980.

In the fourth episode, both Lynskey and Biel's husbands made cameo appearances as police officers.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Biel explained that her husband, Justin Timberlake, became interested in playing the character of Deputy Steve Deffibaugh after he read a copy of the script. Ritter was then brought on when the series' co-creator, Robin Veith, saw a photo of him with a very '80s mustache.

"Robin was like, 'Wow, Jason looks like he's in the '80s,' " Lynskey told ET. "She was inspired by his '80s cool, edgy fireman look."

June 12, 2022: Melanie Lynskey says Jason Ritter is a Yellowjackets superfan

While the couple has worked together on many projects, there is one project of Lynskey's that Ritter hasn't had the chance to work on but would love the opportunity to — Yellowjackets.

The actress told PEOPLE that her husband is the show's biggest fan and "would lose his mind" for a chance to make a cameo on it.

"He would do anything, I think. He really would," she said of Ritter. "I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I'm not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second."

Earlier that year, Lynskey posted a photo of Ritter wearing a Yellowjackets sweatshirt. She hilariously captioned the post, "My cute husband @jasonritter was identified as, I guess, a @shoyellowjackets celebrity superfan by marketing. I made him stand in the snow to take this picture of him in the awesome sweatshirt they sent him. Neither of us are sure if they know he is my husband."

June 19, 2022: Melanie Lynskey shares a Father's Day post for Jason Ritter

In celebration of Father's Day, Lynskey shared a series of photos of Ritter with their daughter, captioned, "The cuddliest, cutest, most fun, sweetest, kindest, most hilarious dad to our little one. Thank you @jason_ritter."

July 12, 2022: Jason Ritter celebrates Melanie Lynskey's Emmy nomination

Lynskey was nominated for her first Emmy Award for her role in Yellowjackets in June 2022. Ritter expressed his excitement about the news on Twitter, writing, "Ahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations to the most incredible person through and through! I am so proud of you!! It has been so inspiring to watch you give one beautiful performance after another, you deserve every recognition that has come/is coming your way! Also I love you!"

In another tweet, the actor then jokingly clarified that he was talking about his wife. "This is for/about @melanielynskey i should clarify! I was too excited."

August 9, 2022: Melanie Lynskey appears on the cover of InStyle and talks about her relationship with Jason Ritter

For InStyle's cover story, Lynskey opened up about balancing motherhood with her skyrocketing career, and credited Ritter for making it possible. She told the publication that he turns down roles that aren't "life changing" to support her work and spends more time with their daughter on the weekends when Lynskey needs some time to relax.

"I know balance is not usually like this and I'm lucky, but this should just be how it is," she said, adding, "My husband has made a lot of sacrifices and not worked so the family can stay together."