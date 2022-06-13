"He would do it in a second," Melanie Lynskey tells PEOPLE of husband Jason Ritter potentially making a cameo in her Showtime series Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter 'Would Lose His Mind' to Appear on Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey is married to Yellowjackets' biggest fan.

The actress, 45, told PEOPLE that her husband Jason Ritter "would lose his mind" for a chance to make a cameo on the hit Showtime series as she appeared Saturday at a For Your Consideration event for the show at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He would do anything, I think. He really would," Lynskey said. "I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I'm not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second."

During Saturday's event, Lynskey revealed that Sophie Nélisse, who stars as her Yellowjackets character's teenage counterpart, has offered her babysitting services for the couple's 3½-year-old daughter.

Ella Purnell, Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Sophie Thatcher attend Showtimes's "Yellowjackets" FYC event at Hollywood Forever on June 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California Credit: David Livingston/Getty

"She's so great. I love her so much and I just feel very fortunate because she's just so talented. Every time I see the show, I'm just like, 'Oh, that's the building blocks of my performance,'" she explained about their behind-the-scenes bond. "She's doing the emotional heavy lifting. I think she's a genius and she's such a sweet person. She's really fun. She's really sweet.

"We hung out a little bit and she was always offering to babysit, which is so cute. She was like, 'If you need a babysitter...' I just love her. I think we all got really lucky with our younger counterparts. They're all amazing," Lynskey added.

In Yellowjackets, Lynskey and Nélisse, 22, star as Shauna at two different points in her life. The show follows a girls' high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, leaving them stranded for 19 months. Another timeline follows the young women as present-day adults, grappling with their trauma and protecting their secret about what happened in the woods.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Ritter Defends Wife Melanie Lynskey Against Body-Shaming Trolls in Cheeky Post

"It's been so overwhelming. I'm not used to it. I'm not used to things having such a long life after they come out," Lynskey said of the show's success, adding: "But it's crazy. People are really responding. It feels wonderful."