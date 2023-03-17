Melanie Lynskey Jokes Husband Jason Ritter's Secret 'The Last of Us' Cameo Was 'So Romantic'

Jason Ritter was among The Last of Us — and fans didn't even know it.

Melanie Lynskey's husband made a cameo in the HBO drama series, and he looked nothing like himself. That's because Ritter, 43, played one of the show's terrifying fungi-infected, zombie-esque "clickers."

Lynskey, 45, revealed his secret involvement during a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It's like his lifelong dream," she told host Jimmy Fallon, 48. "He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips]."

During the infected attack, Lynskey did have to fight against her own husband. "I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?" she said, before joking the moment was "so romantic."

Ritter acknowledged his appearance on the show, too, when a viewer shared a behind the scenes snapshot. "gonna assume this was 'Take Your Husband to Work' Day," the Twitter user wrote. Ritter replied, "Just the best day."

This isn't the first or only time Lynskey and Ritter have teamed up on screen — and, in fact, Lynskey's Yellowjackets is gearing up for its own Ritter cameo. Variety reported the Joan of Arcadia alum will guest star in one episode of the upcoming Showtime thriller's second season.

Lynskey and Ritter also starred alongside each other in Hulu's true-crime drama Candy.

Season 1 of The Last of Us is now available to stream in full on HBO Max.