Entertainment TV Melanie Lynskey Feels 'Justified' Over How 'Nitpicky' She Was About 'Yellowjackets' ' Continuity "People were a little bit annoyed with me," Melanie Lynskey admitted to PEOPLE about her attention to detail behind-the-scenes of Yellowjackets season 1 Published on September 11, 2022 01:12 PM Melanie Lynskey on Yellowjackets. Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME Melanie Lynskey is just as excited as the fan for Yellowjackets to return for another season on Showtime. The first-time Emmy Award nominee, 45, told PEOPLE that the hit series has "ramped up" with season 2, which is currently in production, as she teased what's to come Saturday at Paramount's pre-Emmy party. "Episode 2 just went, 'Woo!' Like, crazy. It's really fun. It's very fun," she raved. Melanie Lynskey Savors 'Sharing Very Deeply' with 'Yellowjackets' Costars on Video Chat: 'We're Like Sisters' "And the first season, I was a bit nitpicky about continuity and different things like that," she explained. "And, 'Well, how about this thing happened before, so shouldn't this thing happen now?' And people were a little bit annoyed with me." "And now, I feel justified because the fans are paying that much attention. So now I'm like, 'Listen, it's going to be all over Reddit if we don't do this.' And people are like, 'Oh, okay,'" Lynskey added. (L-R): Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey on Yellowjackets. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME Lynskey stars in Yellowjackets as Shauna, a woman living with a dark secret 25 years after she and her high school soccer team survived months in the Canadian wilderness following a plane crash. As for what she hopes to come in season 2, Lynskey said, "I trust the writers. I know it's a boring answer, but I feel like whatever they do is going to be so much greater than what I've imagined because in the first season that was definitely true." "So, I don't know. Whatever they want, I'm up for it. I'll do this show as long as I can, honestly," she added. RELATED VIDEO: Melanie Lynskey Stays Connected to 'Yellowjackets' Cast Via Marco Polo: "The Dynamic Off-Set Is Also Very Intense" The New Zealand-born actress is nominated for her first Emmy in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category for Yellowjackets. "I'm so excited," she said of the honor. "Honestly, it's already been my wildest dream come true. It's not going to get any better. I have no expectations. I love the other women in my category so much. I just feel I could make a much better case for any of them winning than I could for myself. So, it takes some pressure off. It's going to be a great night."