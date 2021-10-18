Mel Gibson to Star in John Wick Prequel Series for Starz

Though details about Mel Gibson's role were not revealed, he will play a character named Cormac

Mel Gibson is set to star in an upcoming John Wick prequel miniseries for Starz, titled The Continental.

Gibson is the first actor to be publicly attached to the series, PEOPLE confirms.

A two-time Oscar winner, Gibson is best known for his extensive film career including Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ, Lethal Weapon and Mad Max. The Continental will be a rare foray into television for the actor, who made his TV debut in 1976 on the Australian drama series, The Sullivans.

The Continental will be a three-part miniseries set in 1975 New York City, 40 years before the events of the John Wick film series led by Keanu Reeves. It is named after the titular hotel, which is a meeting place for international assassins.

The hotel's origin will be explored through the lens of a young Winston Scott, who is played by Ian McShane in the John Wick films. An actor has not yet been cast for the younger Winston, who will be forced to face his past in The Continental.

Though details about Gibson's role were not revealed, he will play a character named Cormac.

No premiere date is currently set for the series, which will air as a three-night event on Starz. The Book of Eli's Albert Hughes has been tapped as lead director.