Mel Brooks, 95, will write and executive produce a sequel series to the 1981 comedy for Hulu

Mel Brooks' Comedy History of the World, Part I Is Getting a Sequel Series 40 Years Later at Hulu

Mel Brooks is finally getting to tell more of his History.

The Young Frankenstein filmmaker, 95, has been tapped to write and co-executive produce a sequel series to his 1981 film History of the World, Part I.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The show, billed as a variety series, has received an eight-episode order from Hulu, with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter slated to executive produce and write alongside Brooks.

History of the World, Part I is considered to be amongst Brooks' most classic works, alongside 1974's Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein as well as 1987's Spaceballs.

Like Frankenstein, the first History of the World featured Madeline Kahn, along with Gregory Hines, Dom DeLuise and Cloris Leachman, among others.

Casting for the new Hulu series has yet to be announced.

RELATED VIDEO: Mel Brooks and His Son Explain the Importance of Social Distancing While Separated by a Glass Door

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

History of the World, Part I covered key events over the course of civilization told through the slapstick perspective that made Brooks famous in a series of vignettes.

Segments included takes on the Old Testament as well as the French Revolution. There is no word yet on which historical events will be featured in the new project.

"I can't wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!" Brooks said about the new project in a statement from Hulu.

The writers room for the series is beginning this month, with production planned to be underway by next spring.

Searchlight Television and 20th Television will produce.