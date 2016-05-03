Megyn Kelly's Husband Explains Why They Needed a Do-Over for Their First Kiss

Megyn Kelly is a kissing perfectionist, according to her husband, Douglas Brunt.

On Monday, Brunt opened up about his first date Kelly with first date while they attended the 2016 Met Gala – and let’s just say it wasn’t all smooth sailing it first.

“We started dating shortly after she acquired a stalker – bad start, I know,” the 44-year-old author began. “So she had security with her 24/7.”

“Our first date went great. It was the kind of night that was clearly going to end with a kiss,” the post read. “But I had to kiss her in front of the security guards. It was awkward. It was like our parents were watching.”

Brunt went on to say that Kelly, 45, ultimately returned to his hotel room bright and early the next morning – sans security team – to redeem herself.

“The next morning she knocked on my hotel room door. She was alone. She walked into the room, and said: ‘I can do better.’ ”

Kelly and Brunt were married in 2008 at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The pair have three kids together: daughter Yardley Evans, 5, and sons Edward Yates, 6, and Thatcher Bray, 2.

Megyn Kelly Presents airs May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.