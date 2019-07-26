Megyn Kelly Ziplines and (Attends a Rodeo!) in Big Sky with Husband and 3 Children

Since finalizing her departure from NBC in January, Megyn Kelly has mostly spent time with her family

By Eric Todisco
July 26, 2019 01:20 PM

Megyn Kelly is flaunting her title as the “Cable Queen” during a family trip to Big Sky, Montana.

On Friday, Kelly’s husband, Douglas Brunt, tweeted photos of the former NBC talk show host (who spent over a decade at cable network Fox News prior) ziplining through the beautiful mountains of Montana.

“Poise, grace and no fear – my beautiful wife ⁦@megynkelly shows she really is the ‘Cable Queen,'” wrote Brunt, 47, with a photo of Kelly, 48, posing above a lake while attached to the cable.

“We and the kids loved the Gallatin River zipline,” the novelist added.

He also shared a photo from his own zipline experience at the popular tourist location.

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Shows Off Her Bikini Body at 48 During Family’s Easter Vacation in the Bahamas

“Here’s mine, with a little less flair,” he captioned the photo of himself high above the water.

A few days earlier, the married couple of 11 years attended a Big Sky rodeo with their three children: Edward, 9, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6.

Brunt shared a photo of Kelly and their kids all dressed up for the occasion, wearing cowboy hats and boots as they held hands.

“On the way to the rodeo with ⁦@megynkelly and the kid I’m a happy man in any place when with my family…but Big Sky doesn’t suck,” he captioned the photo. 

Nine months since Kelly’s Today morning show was was canceled, the journalist has been keeping a low profile and focusing on her family.

In April, she celebrated Easter with a trip to the Bahamas with her family of five, paddle-boarding in a black bikini.

As she told PEOPLE, she and her family had a “great time” on the trip.

Megyn Kelly 
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says She Has ‘No Place to Judge’ Megyn Kelly After Playing Her in Roger Ailes Movie

Today‘s 9 a.m. hour has since been taken over by Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

A friend of Kelly’s told PEOPLE last year that the news anchor was “looking forward to her next chapter.”

“She’s expected to be back in action soon,” said the friend. “She will work again.”

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.