Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'

Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

Published on October 24, 2022 06:51 PM
Megan Kelly on What Bombshell Got Wrong
Photo: Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend.

"Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack."

According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good health over the past couple of years. Sort of one problem after another. It was sudden and unexpected. Got news after the show, and went right up and was there with my mom, my brother Paul, and my nephew Brian, one of her three kids."

Kelly became emotional as she talked about being by her mother's side. "It was really hard, it was extremely emotional," she said. "My poor mom, as all moms and dads out there know, this is not the order this is supposed to happen."

Kelly mentioned she was planning to head back up to New York after taping Monday's show to attend her sister's funeral on Tuesday.

According to her obituary in the Albany Times Union, Crossley was "extremely creative, enjoyed arts and crafts and any game with family. She played a fierce gin rummy and was eagle-eyed for those trying to palm the double five in Dominos."

Kelly revealed that her sister's death reminded her of what's important. "It's just a reminder to hug the people you love, how short and tenuous life is, and how important it is to stay close to the people you love," she said.

"We can't all be perfect on that front, but we can make a little effort day by day just to shoot a text or return a call," urged Kelly.

