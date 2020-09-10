Megyn Kelly Launching Podcast at Her Own Independent Media Company

"Every journalist’s dream is to cover the biggest stories and talk to the most interesting people without the shadow of a politicized media institution hanging over them," Megyn Kelly said of her new venture

Megyn Kelly is building her own empire.

The journalist and attorney is launching a podcast under her new, independent media company, Devil May Care Media. The platform will allow Kelly, 49, to connect "directly with her audience without the constraints of political agendas of other media outlets," according to a press release.

"There will be no safe spaces here. There will be spaces that challenge you, make you think, help you understand, & help build resiliency... Americans can handle sharp, compelling discussions about tough issues. Those are my people, and I miss them," she tweeted Thursday.

Devil May Care Media will focus on news, current events, legal and cultural issues. At the center of the company will be Kelly's podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, featuring "interviews with newsmakers, thought leaders and compelling voices from the heartland and beyond."

"Every journalist's dream is to cover the biggest stories and talk to the most interesting people without the shadow of a politicized media institution hanging over them," Kelly said in a statement.

"That's what I'm about to do," Kelly continued. "With Devil May Care Media, I answer only to my audience and my conscience."

The former Fox News anchor — who has interviewed Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin and famously sparred with President Donald Trump during the 2015 presidential debate — says she hopes to serve up "authentic" content.

"Those who like what I have to say will find the experience rewarding," Kelly said of her new venture. "Those who don't can look elsewhere."

"The point is to give the audience authentic content that goes places where traditional media can't or — more often — won't. It's a great challenge that will reconnect me with my audience and I'm excited to get started," Kelly added.

The Megyn Kelly Show will premiere the week of Sept. 28. Red Seat Ventures will assist Devil May Care Media in producing and managing her show.

Kelly's new venture comes two years after her exit from NBC in the wake of a segment about controversial Halloween comments, during which she questioned if blackface is racist, saying, "Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character."

The comments were met with intense backlash, and although Kelly apologized both on-air and in an email to colleagues, NBC confirmed her show would not be returning.

“I have never been a PC kind of person," she said at the time. "But I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity.”

In January 2019, she finalized her exit from NBC, which paid her the remainder of her $23-million a year contract, sources told PEOPLE at the time.

In the year since, Kelly was the subject of the movie Bombshell, which depicted her time at Fox News, during which she revealed she had been sexually harassed by the late Roger Ailes. She also booked and produced several interviews with newsy subjects, including the women of Fox News and Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, which aired on her own platforms.