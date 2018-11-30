Megyn Kelly Reflects on Her Father's Tragic Death in First Interview Since Today Show Departure

Megyn Kelly has been focusing on the importance of family over a month after NBC confirmed her hour on the Today show was canceled.

In her first interview since news of her departure, Kelly, 48, opened up about her holiday plans and reflected on the death of her father Edward, who died 10 days before Christmas Day when she was just 15 years old.

“It was a sudden heart attack, and it changed my family forever. My last sight of him was of him sitting on the couch, looking at the Christmas tree,” she told DailyMailTV on Thursday about her late father who was 45 at the time.

“What I wouldn’t give now to have that moment back. To have just one more chance to tell him how much I love him,” added Kelly, who parents sons Yates, 9, and Thatcher, 5, as well as 7-year-old daughter Yardley with husband Doug Brunt.

Decades later, the loss of her father has had a significant impact on how she celebrates Christmas with her own family. Sharing her most important Christmas lesson, the former Fox News anchor advised others to keep her loved ones close. “Nothing matters except the people around the tree,” she said.

On Oct. 26, NBC confirmed reports that Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour was canceled amid immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning,” an NBC spokesperson told PEOPLE as Today anchors Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker replaced Kelly in her former time slot.

Though Kelly’s show is officially done, her future at the network remains unclear. Following NBC’s announcement about the show, Kelly’s attorney told Variety in a statement: “Megyn remains an employee of NBC News and discussions about next steps are continuing.”

Her departure was announced after her on-camera comments about attempts by universities to discourage “inappropriate and offensive costumes,” asking a panel of guests: “But what is racist? Because truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid, that was okay as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Doug Brunt and Megyn Kelly Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The outcry on social media was swift following the segment. NBC anchors condemned her harshly on-air as Melvin called her remarks “indefensible” as well as “ignorant and racist,” and Roker insisted she “owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country.” Kelly apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

Though she quietly spent Thanksgiving with her husband and kids this year, Kelly told DailyMailTV she would like to go caroling. “I have tried for years to get everyone to go but let’s just say not every family member is as enthusiastic as I am,” she shared.

Other holiday traditions in her household include watching classic films It’s a Wonderful Life and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, listening to her favorite holiday song “Silent Night,” eating Williams Sonoma’s peppermint bark and making charitable contributions to local toy drives and the Salvation Army.

“Doug and I are always up before the kids, counting down the moments until they wake up,” Kelly said of her favorite Christmas morning tradition. “When they go out to the living room one of us runs ahead to videotape their reaction – it’s always poorly lit and too long for video but the moment is too precious to let it pass without trying to stop time for a minute.”