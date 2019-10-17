Megyn Kelly Calls Matt Lauer a 'Sexual Predator,' Calls for Independent Investigation

Megyn Kelly made her first TV appearance on Wednesday night since her talk show was canceled by NBC a year ago.

The former Megyn Kelly Today host, 48, sat down with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, from which she departed in 2017 after securing a $23 million-a-year-contract with NBC. She left the television broadcasting company in 2018 over her controversial comments regarding blackface.

Prior to the interview, Kelly had apologized for her comments twice — first in an internal email to colleagues and then on-air as she held back tears.

During her sit-down with Carlson, Kelly passionately called for an independent investigation into the rape and sexual harassment allegations brought against Matt Lauer — that have since come to light in Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

Kelly went on to slam Lauer, 61, as a “sexual predator,” explaining “What used to be tolerated won’t be tolerated anymore.”

“The number one thing that needs to happen right now is they need to release any and all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements. Let’s not hide anything. Show us all of the agreements,” Kelly said. “NBC hasn’t gotten specific about what they paid. Show us the agreements.”

She also demanded that an outside investigation be conducted into NBC.

“The question is did they put dollars ahead of decency?” Kelly asked. “Was there more interest in protecting a star anchor over protecting the women?”

Kelly also questioned why NBC didn’t know of Lauer’s alleged conduct, further emphasizing the need for an investigation.

“Fox did an outside investigation, CBS did an outside investigation,” Kelly said.

Kelly has been a vocal critic of NBC in the past, as Carlson pointed out. Last year, Kelly called for an investigation into NBC regarding their approach to Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged misconduct.

Following her exit from NBC, Kelly received a $30 million payout, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier this week, Kelly spoke out about the allegations against Lauer.

“Let’s not lose sight of the forces for good in this story, like former Lauer co-host Ann Curry, who, despite the risks, sounded the alarm on Lauer in 2012 after a young woman complained to her, and Meredith Vieira, who, when confronted with Brooke Nevils’ account, told her to go report it,” she told Page Six in a statement.

In the book, former NBC News employee Nevils alleges that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room at the 2014 Sochi Olympics while she was working under Vieira, which Lauer denies.

Kelly’s public statements come just months before the premiere of Bombshell, which stars Charlize Theron as Kelly, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson and Margot Robbie as women who claim they were sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.

Kelly and Carlson, 53, both claimed Ailes sexually harassed them while they worked at the network.

Since Kelly’s exit from NBC, she has kept a low profile with her husband Douglas Brunt and their children Edward, 10, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6.

In early September, the couple attended Kelly’s former Fox News co-worker Guy Benson’s wedding to Adam Wise in a romantic ceremony at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California.

In July, the family of five took a trip to Big Sky, Montana, where Brunt shared photos of Kelly ziplining through the beautiful mountains and called her the “Cable Queen.”

They also attended a Big Sky rodeo, where Brunt shared a photo of Kelly and their kids all dressed up for the occasion, wearing cowboy hats and boots as they held hands.

A friend of Kelly’s told PEOPLE last year that the news anchor was “looking forward to her next chapter.”

“She’s expected to be back in action soon,” the friend said. “She will work again.”