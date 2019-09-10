Megyn Kelly's Husband Shares Throwback Wedding Day Photo: 'I Love This Amazing Woman'

Megyn Kelly and is her husband of 11 years, Douglas Brunt, are sharing their love for each other.

On Sunday, Brunt tweeted a photo from his 2008 wedding to the former Fox News and Today anchor, sharing a sweet note about his wife of over a decade.

“@Guypbenson wedding made me remember our own in 2008,” Brunt began, referencing Kelly’s former Fox News co-worker Guy Benson’s wedding, which the couple attended over the weekend.

“I love this amazing woman more every day,” the 48-year-old former business CEO and novelist added. “Years later, lots of laughs and blessed w/three beautiful kids. Can’t imagine living this life with anyone else – wish I could slow it down.”

Kelly shared her husband’s post the next day and added her own heartfelt caption about their marriage.

You know how you sometimes think, “I’m not going to find it. It may not happen for me”? Well it’s not true. Keep the faith. Work on making your own life full, with or w/out a partner. Then one day, someone like @DougBrunt walks in and *that* is your before and after. https://t.co/zsloOBB0CV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 10, 2019

Brunt is Kelly’s second husband, following the journalist’s marriage to anesthesiologist Daniel Kendall from 2001 to 2006. She and Brunt share three children: Edward, 9, Yardley, 8, and Thatcher, 6.

Over the weekend, the couple were two of the 150 attendees to witness the nuptials between Benson, 34, and his boyfriend of nearly four years, Adam Wise, in a romantic ceremony at the Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley, California.

When Benson appeared on an episode of The Kelly File with Megyn Kelly in 2015 to promote his new book, End Of Discussion, Wise was watching the segment and decided to email Benson. The two eventually met, dated and got engaged, so they wanted to include Kelly in their special day.

“When we were drawing up our list, there are tons of people that we socialize with all the time,” Benson told PEOPLE. “We don’t socialize all the time with Megyn; we’ll occasionally exchange notes, but just given what she did with us, with me, for me four years ago, there was no way that I was not going to invite her to this culmination of that journey that in some ways began on her show.”

Nearly a year since Kelly’s Today morning show was was canceled, the journalist has been keeping a low profile and focusing on her family.

In July, the family of five took a trip to Big Sky, Montana, where Brunt shared photos of Kelly ziplining through the beautiful mountains and called her the “Cable Queen.”

Poise, grace and no fear – my beautiful wife ⁦@megynkelly⁩ shows she really is the ‘Cable Queen’. We and the kids loved the Gallatin River zipline. pic.twitter.com/XXN1iWncnX — Douglas Brunt (@DougBrunt) July 26, 2019

They also attended a Big Sky rodeo, where Brunt shared a photo of Kelly and their kids all dressed up for the occasion, wearing cowboy hats and boots as they held hands.

A friend of Kelly’s told PEOPLE last year that the news anchor was “looking forward to her next chapter.”

“She’s expected to be back in action soon,” said the friend. “She will work again.”