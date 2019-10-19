Megyn Kelly Claps Back After Being Told to 'Just Fade Away and Enjoy Large Pot of Money'

Image zoom Megyn Kelly VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly got into a heated back-and-forth after being told to stay out of the spotlight and “enjoy” the sizable payout she received following her exit from NBC last year.

“I really don’t want to hear from either Matt Lauer or Megyn Kelly,” ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd wrote on Saturday in a since-deleted tweet. “Can’t they just fade away and enjoy their large pot of money.”

This week, Kelly broke her silence on the rape and sexual harassment allegations brought against Lauer, which have come to light in Ronan Farrow‘s new book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

On Wednesday, Kelly also sat down with Tucker Carlson on Fox News — her first TV appearance since her NBC talk show was canceled — and called for an independent investigation into the allegations against Lauer, whom she referred to as a “sexual predator.”

Firing back at Dowd on Saturday, Kelly wrote, “Yes, I would just sit back and ‘enjoy my money,’ @matthewjdowd, but instead I’ve chosen to speak up for women being harassed and abused who have been muzzled by NDAs. Sorry you find that so annoying.”

As the pair continued their exchange of words, Dowd pointed out that while Kelly was “blasting NBC,” he didn’t see her “saying much about Fox,” the network she previously worked for.

“I devoted an entire chapter of my book to the harassment scandal at Fox and discussed it on virtually every network,” Kelly, who is one of several women to accuse former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, pointed out, also noting how successful her 2016 autobiography Settle for More was.

“It was a NYT #1 Best Seller. You should read it!” she wrote.

“Megyn, I wish you well. I would put my objectivity up against yours any day of the week,” Dowd replied, to which Kelly countered, “I think the words you’re looking for are ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong.’ Apology accepted!”

Putting the Twitter feud to rest, Dowd shared that he had deleted his initial message.

“@megynkelly I deleted the original tweet. No matter how right I feel, it is not the loving way I want to be in this world,” he wrote. “We have enough meanness and coarseness in the world today, I strive to do better each day. I do wish you well and hope we can heal instead of hurt.”

“I am all for less meanness in the world. We’re good @matthewjdowd,” Kelly replied, indicating that she was ready to put things behind them.

Kelly has been a vocal critic of NBC in the past.

She left Fox in 2017 and signed a three-year, $23 million-a-year contract with NBC, launching her own 9 a.m. hour of Today. But Megyn Kelly Today was canceled in October 2018 amid immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface.

Last year, Kelly also called for an investigation into NBC regarding their approach to Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged misconduct.