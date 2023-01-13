Meghann Fahy Says She Doesn't 'Kiss and Tell' amid Rumored Romance with 'White Lotus' Costar Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy and her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall sparked romance rumors after he shared a series of photos with the actress on Instagram in September

By
Published on January 13, 2023 04:10 PM
Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghann Fahy isn't ready to spill the beans about her rumored romance with her White Lotus costar Leo Woodall.

After being asked by a viewer if there was "any truth" to the speculation on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, The Bold Type alum said, "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys."

Host Andy Cohen then told Fahy, 32, that a romance between the pair would be "delicious" and "we would all love it."

"You would? For you, I'll say sure," she replied. "I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

After Cohen suggested the pair could be "friends with benefits," she insisted, "We're friends."

Reps for Fahy and Woodall did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in September after Woodall shared a carousel of photos featuring the actress and their White Lotus castmates on Instagram.

In one shot, the pair took a selfie with a polaroid camera. He captioned the post, "That's amore."

"I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️," Fahy wrote in the comment section and he replied, "Love you right back ♥"

Fahy continued to fuel the speculation last month when she shared a series of photos from the filming of White Lotus. The post included a selfie with Woodall as well as a photo of him lying on the ground holding a camera.

"Sizzley Sicily," Fahy — who previously dated Billy Magnussen — captioned the post and Woodall replied with "💣🐚"

