Meghan O'Toole King Opens Up About Meeting and Marrying President Biden's Nephew Cuffe

Meghan O'Toole King is sharing the story of her whirlwind romance with Cuffe Biden Owens and planning a wedding with "no major frills, no overthinking, no drama."

That's an all-the-more impressive feat given that two of the guests were President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the groom's aunt and uncle, who attended the ceremony on Monday at his childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

"We toyed around with an L.A. wedding—at an estate or venue or something—but the truth is it never felt right to either one of us," King tells Brides magazine. "When we realized that Cuffe's parents' wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It's a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do."

Owens' mother, Valerie Owens, is the president's sister and a close adviser. According to the couple, she also played a key role in planning her son's wedding to the former star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, alongside Cuffe's sisters Missy and Casey.

"[They] handled those duties remarkably. And Valerie's best friend, Bernadette Buccini, was our secret weapon," the couple tells Brides. "Having it planned by and for our family, with our complete and total trust, probably couldn't reflect more who we are as a couple."

Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney while King, 37, who appeared on the hit Bravo show for its 10th through 12th seasons, now resides in St. Louis. She is also a blogger and podcast host.

King tells the bridal magazine that she and Cuffe, who largely avoids the spotlight, met online.

"We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," she says. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks."

The couple went public with their relationship in September, when King, 37, posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King tells Brides. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

King was previously married to retired baseball star Jim Edmonds. They share daughter Aspen, 4½, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 3. All three kids were featured in Monday's nuptials, per Brides.

"We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to and Aspen said she wanted 'to throw flowers at me' so it was decided she would be the flower girl!" King says.

The celebration isn't the only wedding making buzz among the Biden family. The first lady's granddaughter Naomi Biden recently announced her engagement to Peter Neal.