Meghan McCain 'Won't Be Quiet' After Whoopi Goldberg Tells Her 'Stop Talking' on The View

It’s going to take a lot more than some harsh words from Whoopi Goldberg to keep Meghan McCain quiet.

On Tuesday morning, The View co-host tweeted out a message declaring that her voice and the voices of other conservative women like her would not be silenced.

“Good morning to all the fellow conservative ‘girls’ who won’t be quiet,” McCain wrote, alongside a gif of Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.

McCain’s tweet was seemingly aimed at Goldberg, who on Monday — in an attempt to stop crosstalk during a heated conversation on The View — snapped at McCain, telling her, “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking now!“

“No problem, I won’t talk the rest of the show,” responded McCain — Goldberg, shooting back, “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that” before cutting to commercial soon after.

Though the two women continued with the show and didn’t address the spat again, their moment of tension made headlines and quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Social media users have already turned the clip into a meme.

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

In her defense, McCain said on The View that she was simply “trying to show a conservative perspective” as the hosts — including Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Sunny Hostin — discussed the ongoing impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

Leading up to the fight, the women were talking through Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments on impeachment, which suggested the two politicians had made up their minds about Trump’s innocence without hearing all the facts first.

McCain urged both Republicans and Democrats to “stop being so partisan on both sides,” but she downplayed the seriousness of McConnell and Graham’s comments by pointing out that innocence in politics was lost when President Bill Clinton “perjured himself” in the 1990s, leading to his own impeachment.

Hostin then noted how some Republican senators supporting Trump had voted to convict Clinton.

“Many of those same people are still in the Senate,” argued Hostin, 51. “I cannot believe that they would vote to impeach and convict a sitting president for perjuring himself and they would not vote to convict and remove a president who clearly wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy. That is the height of hypocrisy for this Republican-led senate!”

Seconds later, McCain — who, alongside Huntsman, represents a conservative voice on The View — spoke up.

“My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I’m an ABC political analyst, as well as being a View co-host. My job is to analyze the politics of it,” she said, as Hostin pointed out, “I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about the senators.”

“Just let me finish,” McCain said. “I let you talk, let me finish. Do you want to hear a conservative on the show ever?”

That’s when Goldberg stepped in.

This isn’t the first time Goldberg and McCain have butted heads on The View.

In October, Goldberg — who serves as the show’s moderator — tried to calm a cluttered conversation by telling the co-hosts, “Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing.”

“I don’t know what that means, ‘that thing,’ ” McCain said.

“It means you’re talking over each other,” Goldberg explained.

“Well, it’s The View,” McCain argued.

“It is The View. You know what, let me tell you something about The View,” Goldberg said. “This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So when I’m saying to you, ‘Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,’ I’m not trying to cut you off — I’m trying to get you heard.”

Another notably tense time between Goldberg and McCain happened in September, culminating in Goldberg telling McCain, “Don’t be so dismissive when you’re talking.”

McCain, who joined The View as a permanent co-host in October 2017, has been open about the challenges of being the most politically conservative person on the panel.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, she addressed her often combative stance on the show, admitting that she does feel insecure in her gig.

“I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” she said. “Every single day. Yes, every day.”

Asked by Cohen if she ever thought she actually came close to getting fired, McCain said no.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily,” she explained. “And by the way, Joy has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”

As tough as it can be, McCain said she gets along with all of her co-hosts, even Behar.

“I think everyone in America is having a really hard time expressing their view. But vibe-wise, I’m actually more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with every day than I was with last year,” she said.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.