Meghan McCain Was Absent from The View Due to ‘Family Reasons': Source

Meghan McCain’s seat at the table was noticeably empty on Thursday’s taping of The View.

But despite past friction she’s had with her co-hosts, a source close to the show says McCain’s absence was due to “family reasons.”

McCain, 35, who joined The View as a permanent co-host in October 2017, had already planned to take a personal day on Friday, according to the source. She’s expected to return on Monday.

Her absence comes on the heels of reports that McCain’s relationship with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin has been strained following a heated fight in December about the ongoing impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

“It’s The View. These are passionate women who come to the table with that passion and their beliefs and these conversations happen,” says the source.

While this isn’t the first time McCain has clashed with her co-hosts, the conservative panelist maintains that they still get along.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September, McCain addressed her often combative stance on the show.

“I think everyone in America is having a really hard time expressing their view. But vibe-wise, I’m actually more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with every day than I was with last year,” she said.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.