The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain has been a panelist on The View since October 2017, and will announce Thursday that she will take her final bow later this month

Meghan McCain to Announce Her Exit from The View After Nearly 4 Years

Meghan McCain is leaving The View, PEOPLE confirms.

The 36-year-old daughter of the late Sen. John McCain will announce her exit from the show during Thursday's episode. A source says the decision to leave was McCain's; she will remain until the end of July.

A rep for The View did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Daily Mail first reported the news of the departure.

McCain, who regularly tangles with her co-hosts on-air, has been open about her experience as the most politically conservative person on the panel. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, she addressed her often-combative stance on the show, admitting at the time to feeling insecure in her gig.

"I go in assuming I'm going to be fired every day," she said. "Every single day. Yes, every day."

Asked by Cohen if she ever thought she had actually came close to getting fired, McCain said no.

"It's more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily," she said. "And by the way, Joy has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we're always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not."

Still, McCain said she got along well with her fellow panelists, even Behar.

"Joy and I are pretty good," she said at the time. "We can both let it roll off pretty quick because I think she gets that we're good sparring partners."