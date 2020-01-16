Meghan McCain Thanks View Co-Host Joy Behar for Giving Her ‘Really Amazing’ Marriage Advice

Meghan McCain had some kind words to say about Joy Behar on Thursday’s episode of The View.

The television personality, 35, took some time out of the ABC talk show’s Hot Topics segment to thank Behar for some marital guidance the comedian had given her.

“You’ve given me a lot of really good advice,” McCain told Behar. “You have given me, very good marriage advice about having to deal with a woman in the public eye and a husband who has to deal with a woman like us — who [are] very polarizing — and their reactions in the media.”

McCain, who wed conservative pundit Ben Domenech in November 2017, said her husband and Behar’s husband Steve Janowitz (whom she married in 2011) have a lot in common.

“I know Steve is a protective of you as Ben is of me,” McCain said. “And you’ve given me really amazing solid advice that is very helpful.”

Behar, 77, seemed appreciative of McCain’s words — though she jokingly asked, “What did I say, do you remember?”

“Yes! But I don’t want to share it on air!” McCain responded.

As View watchers know, McCain and Behar have butted heads over their diametrically opposed politics since McCain joined the show in 2017.

That tension doesn’t carry over off-camera. Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that the women get along and are professional to each other.

“It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is,” a TV insider said last February. “And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not. They just don’t agree on their politics,” the source said.

Last October, McCain sent Behar some love on Instagram, calling her “my favorite sparring partner.”

“You make me laugh every single day and never back down from your principles,’ she wrote. “I am lucky to know you and call you a friend!”

The two addressed their friendship in June after McCain received backlash for calling Behar “bitch” on-air.

“I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me,” McCain said during the show. “So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock but we get along backstage.”

Behar promptly backed McCain up saying, “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine.”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.