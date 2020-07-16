The View's Meghan McCain Tells Joy Behar to Not Be 'Snippy' While Discussing Trump's Goya Photo

"I'm talking 'cause I'm paid to talk and it's my job and that's what I'm doing," Meghan McCain fired back at Joy Behar

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar once again found themselves at odds with each other on The View when a heated exchange erupted as the women were discussing President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka's promotion of Goya products.

After co-host Sunny Hostin explained to Whoopi Goldberg that Ivanka's endorsement of the food items was a "federal ethics violation," the Color Purple star, 64, asked McCain, 35, and Behar, 77, for their opinions — and they strongly disagreed with each other, later resulting in McCain telling Behar that she doesn't have to be so "snippy."

"Millions of people are losing their jobs," Behar began on Thursday's episode. "Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead and dying, Florida is running out of hospital beds and he's posing with a can of beans."

"You were going to ask me about boycotting. So, I want to point out why boycotting is very important because we would still have apartheid in South Africa if other countries, including the U.S., did not boycott South Africa," Behar said.

"Boycotts are extremely, extremely effective," Behar added.

Recently, after Goya CEO Robert Unanue revealed that he is a Trump supporter, some consumers expressed their desire to boycott and stop purchasing the food brand.

When asked for her opinion on the matter, McCain later chimed in, saying she disagreed with Behar's stance on boycotting the company.

"All the examples Joy just gave are examples of ideological boycotts and not cooperate boycotts and they are actually two very different things," McCain shared.

"I hate politics when it comes down to bottom line workers and the Goya company employees 4,000 workers. They actually just committed to giving two million pounds in the form of Goya products to people in need, who have been impacted by COVID-19 and I think sometimes when executives do and say things, you don't think about the bottom line workers," McCain continued.

"And Joy, you just said people are out of jobs. I don't want anyone else to be out of a job and I certainly don't want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this," she said.

"If I only bought and consumed entertainment and products that agreed with me politically, I would only be eating Chick-fil-A, even though I was a proponent of gay marriage. I would be only watching Tim Allen movies," McCain said.

As McCain continued explaining that she thinks "it's really interesting who can really live consuming every product you can in every way by whatever CEO agrees with you," Behar attempted to chime in, but was cut off.

"I'm still talking, Joy," McCain said.

When Goldberg later interjected as McCain continued, sharing that she thought the photo of Ivanka holding the beans was "creepy," Behar quipped back: "[Meghan] is still talking, Whoopi."

"Joy, you don't have to be so snippy with me today, you really don't. I'm talking 'cause I'm paid to talk and it's my job and that's what I'm doing. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today," McCain fired back.

Behar continued, standing by her opinion and explaining that boycotts put "a light on the situation, which can raise peoples' consciousness."

"It's not exactly only economical," Behar added.

Despite their tense moment, which is the latest in their long string of arguments, Behar and McCain are actually quite close.

Back in April, McCain revealed that she missed Behar the most amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We get along — nobody ever believes this — but we have a lot in common. I’ve been calling her a lot and bitching about the administration together and I really miss her," McCain shared during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live.