Meghan McCain Storms Off The View Set After Argument with Ana Navarro on Whistleblowers

"That's so rude, Ana," Meghan McCain told regular guest Ana Navarro

By Georgia Slater
September 21, 2019 05:23 PM

Meghan McCain and Ana Navarro had a tense moment on Friday’s episode of The View.

The show took a turn when the group began discussing how a government whistleblower reportedly filed a complaint about President Donald Trump allegedly making an unspecified “promise” to a foreign leader.

McCain, 34, quickly compared the situation to WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, arguing that some Democrats are being hypocritical for supporting Assange, but are “screaming bloody murder about this situation right now, about this whistleblower.”

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Abby Huntsman and regular guest Navarro, an outspoken Republican critic of Trump, added to the discussion.

“Wait, I’m on the left — I don’t agree with that at all,” Behar said.

As the conversation grew hearted, McCain fired back, “Excuse me! Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it.”

“I’m two feet away, I don’t need you to scream at me this way,” Navarro soon told McCain.

“I don’t know what you just said,” said McCain.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls Julian Assange a ‘Cyber Terrorist’ During Heated Fight with Pamela Anderson

Meghan McCain
ABC

“I said, ‘Don’t scream at me, I’m two feet away,’ ” Navarro responded, to which the audience audibly gasped.

“You know what,” McCain said. “That’s so rude, Ana. Welcome back.”

As the show cut to commercial, McCain was seen walking off the stage, according to footage captured on social media. However, McCain was seen returning after the break.

Later that day, McCain tweeted, “Another day, another drama,” including a GIF of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne saying, “I’m good. It’s ok. We’re good.”

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.

