Meghan McCain Slams Kourtney Kardashian for Crying About Turning 40: 'I Do Not Feel Bad for Her'

Meghan McCain has a bone to pick with Kourtney Kardashian.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, the discussion turned to a recently released teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that featured Kourtney getting emotional over her then upcoming 40th birthday. The ABC panelists couldn’t help but poke fun at the clip, with Whoopi Goldberg, 63, kicking things off by falling to the ground in mock horror as the audience cracked up.

But while Sunny Hostin, 50, appeared to defend Kourtney, McCain — who said she watches KUWTK — slammed the reality star for her attitude.

“I’m in my 30s, man, and I’m with Whoopi on this,” said McCain, 37. “Not to be like Debbie Downer on this — you have all the money, opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people that can’t feed their children.”

“I do not feel bad for her,” she continued. “Have some self-reflection on this. It’s a bad look for you, Kourtney.”

“Well since I’m the oldest one on the panel, I know a little something about this,” chimed in Joy Behar, 76. “I’m saying that it’s an inside job, it has nothing to do with your external life, it has nothing to do with how much money you’ve got and how many diamond rings and how big your behind is.”

“But you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself? Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country,” fired back McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain. “Seeing people and homeless people that have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million, if not more. Billions, whatever, I don’t know.”

In the KUWTK teaser, Kourtney, who turned 40 in April, admitted to sister Khloé Kardashian, 35, that the milestone birthday was giving her “anxiety.”

“I don’t know why, because then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy,” she said, crying.

“But you’re not happy?” Khloé asked.

“I mean, I am,” Kourtney replied. “But … it makes you really like, analyze just where you’re at and then sometimes I’m like, ‘What am I doing?’ “

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC and Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this fall on E!