Meghan McCain Says Women Are 'Punished for Being Tough' While 'Men Are Celebrated for It'

Meghan McCain is explaining how society can be "deeply toxic for women."

On Monday, the television personality, 35, called out a headline from CheatSheet that claimed fans of The View were not "excited" to see her returning to the talk show next week. (The headline has since been changed to read "... Some Fans React Strongly to Meghan McCain's Return.")

McCain said she doesn't normally "comment on garbage written" but felt it was an "example why our culture is so deeply toxic for women."

"No man would EVER have this kind of a headline written who cohosts the #1 talk show in America that just won an Emmy for best show," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the original headline. "Do better, be better, lift women up instead of tearing strong ones down. We are punished for being tough, opinionated and not backing down while men are celebrated for it."

The journalist linked media coverage of her career to why there hasn't been a female U.S. president yet.

"You want to know why we still don’t have a woman president although it’s WELL past time? Because we raise women to be strong, independent, smart, empowered and to speak their mind and then turn around and viciously punish them once they do - and the subsequently proceed to demand they be more 'likable', 'warm', 'softer', 'smile more', 'be non threatening' blah blah blah," she wrote. "Well f--- that."

"This is not about me, but about the women coming up in this industry after me," she continued. "We should be further along than this, we should celebrate women with differences of opinions and guts and grit. But instead - I’m supposed to feel embarrassment? Well I don’t - and I love the shows audience who have always been very kind to me, even when they disagree with my politics."

McCain added that not shying away from controversial viewpoints was a clear choice on her part, admitting that playing it safe in the spotlight "would bore me."

"I know what kind of life and career I could have had if I just smiled and never tackled anything controversial and stuck to safe and non threatening topics. I could never. It would bore me. I would be unfulfilled," she said. "I’m just not that kind of woman and it is quite frankly not the kind of woman my mother and grandmother (who are both true powerhouses) set the example of who I wanted to become."

"I think women of all sides and political persuasions need to be speaking louder and using their voices more, NOT less!" she continued. "There’s so many more cracks in the ceiling women are owed and I for one am sick of us not being where I thought we would be in the year 2020...."

The star — who is currently expecting a child with husband Ben Domenech — promised fans that she'll see them when The View returns with new episodes next week.

"I know this is a soapbox rant but forgive me the world is on fire, I am 8 months pregnant and like most Americans am heartbroken at the state of our country (on all levels including the absolutely unrelenting toxicity aimed towards women in the media and politics with no other agenda other than to tear them down)," she wrote. "Also, I will see you back on the show the 8th..."

Earlier this month, McCain appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was asked whether she'll go on an extended hiatus from The View after welcoming her child. She assured viewers she'd be back.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S.," she responded at the time. "Yes, I'm coming back — it's an election cycle. Like, yes. I hate that [question]."