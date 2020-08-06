"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" said Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Assures She'll Return to The View After Welcoming Baby: 'It's an Election Cycle'

Meghan McCain is not planning to sit out election coverage.

McCain, 35, assured she'd be back for her co-hosting duties.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S.," she responded. "Yes, I'm coming back — it's an election cycle. Like, yes. I hate that [question]."

McCain is the daughter of the late John McCain, and the mom-to-be supplies a decidedly conservative point of view to the daytime show, which is also c0-hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

The View stars have conducted the show from their respective homes as they social distance during the ongoing pandemic. The series is currently on a break, resuming its daily shows after Labor Day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"Thank you for a really wild, intense but memorable season," wrote McCain on Twitter, sharing a montage of some of their technical blunders while broadcasting from home. "... Grateful for this platform, my cohosts, our fearless @TheView team and one of the last truly uncensored spaces in all of television."

In May, McCain explained the reason she's keeping details about her pregnancy mostly private. She shared that she doesn't want to expose her unborn child to the vitriol that can accompany her social media posts, where trolls often leave hateful words about her late father.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," Meghan shared on social media at the time. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as is possible."

McCain added that she and Domenech "have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible."

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she wrote.

"A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight."