"I knew all these things about Ben but, it's like, everything is heightened at like, the tenth degree," The View co-host said of her relationship

Pregnant Meghan McCain Says Being in Quarantine with Husband Has Felt 'Like Marriage on Acid’

Meghan McCain, like many others, is learning new things about her marriage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During Tuesday's episode of The View, the co-host, 35, opened up about her experience of social distancing with husband Ben Domenech.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Being in quarantine with your husband or significant other or being in quarantine with anyone, at least for me, has been like marriage on acid," said McCain, who is pregnant with the couple's first child. "You're spending 24-7 with just one person. And so, it's like, I knew all these things about Ben but, it's like, everything is heightened at like, the tenth degree."

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain then praised her husband, a conservative writer, and told viewers that this quarantine has shown her that she picked the right person to marry.

"I will say that all I am glad about is that I married someone I want to talk to about the news all the time and I'm always interested in what he wants to say," she explained. "Because it's become the baseline for our relationship right now. If we had nothing to talk about, which I've certainly dated men like that before, I would have certainly jumped out a window at this point."

Image zoom Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech Courtesy Meghan McCain

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Just last month, McCain shared a sweet selfie with Domenech on Instagram, and paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

“If somebody told me the first night we met when we did nothing but laugh and drink whiskey neat until the sun came up that one day you would be taking care of me, keeping me calm, cooking my every craving, rubbing my back, making me turn off cable news when I start to cry because of the intense pain and suffering our country is in, play scrabble and Mario Kart with me anytime I want and doing anything and everything to make this upside down nightmare a comfortable haven while I was pregnant with your baby and quarantined during the apocalypse … I would have thought one of you were smoking something really powerful,” McCain began her lengthy caption.

“Life keeps throwing us curveballs but we both knew the first night we met there was no one else for either of us in the world. It was like God finally formally introduced us but we had already known who we were waiting for,” she added. “Our love has always been easy and wild. I love you and couldn’t have created you in my mind, Ben.”

“There’s no one I would rather be in a foxhole with,” McCain said, quipping in conclusion, “But the universe sure does have a f—-- up sense of humor.”

In March, McCain announced the happy news that she and Domenech are expecting a child together, after previously suffering a miscarriage.