Meghan McCain Says She Had 'Rough Reentry' to The View After Maternity Leave: 'It's Been a Lot'

Meghan McCain is getting candid about her return to The View.

The co-host made her comeback to the daytime talk show on Jan. 4 after a three-month maternity leave, introducing sweet photos of her newborn baby, daughter Liberty Sage, to viewers upon her first day back. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, McCain, 36, said she had a "rough reentry" to the show.

"It's been such a rough reentry back into The View," she said, adding, "I had a really hard birth ... I had a really hard time getting back to work. I thought I'd be back by the election. So just like that process of getting back was a lot, and this past week back, with just the show the way it is and obviously everything going on in the country and the horrible, horrific attack on our Capitol — it's just been a lot."

On one of her first episodes back, co-host Joy Behar and McCain got in a heated back-and-forth that ended with Behar, 78, telling the new mom that she "didn't miss" her while she was away. "That's so nasty. That's so rude," responded McCain at the time, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg attempted to cut them off.

But McCain told Andy Cohen that she missed everyone on the show — even if the feeling wasn't mutual.

"I missed everyone," she said. "Even if some people didn't miss me, I missed the show, we're a family. All these women were at my dad's funeral. We've been through a lot of s--- together, and I missed being on the show."

"I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, of where the country should go forward," added McCain. "Because whether we like it or not, I'm not going anywhere on the show, Joy's not going anywhere on the show — we all have to live an coexist with each other, just like Americans right now, which is a little deep for an answer, but we're all gonna try to coexist and I really wanna have us all move forward."

During her first day back on The View, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain spoke about her postpartum experience, revealing she suffered from postnatal preeclampsia following her emergency c-section, and that she was "physically unable" to return to work even after she was discharged from the hospital.

"I was planning on coming back to the show for the election, in six weeks after I gave birth, and I was physically unable to," said McCain, who shares her first child with husband Ben Domenech. "I had to have my husband and my mother-in-law help me do everything from shower to eat. It was deeply humbling, and to help me take care of Liberty."

She explained the experience left her "angry" that many women in the U.S. aren't granted adequate time off from work to recover after giving birth.