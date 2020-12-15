Meghan McCain Reveals That She Is Returning to The View in January After Welcoming Her Daughter

Meghan McCain is heading back to The View!

Last week, the 36-year-old television news personality revealed that she will be returning to the popular ABC daytime talk show series on Jan. 4, which comes a little more than three months after welcoming her first child — daughter Liberty Sage — with husband Ben Domenech.

McCain made the revelation on social media after a fan tweeted an image of Eva Longoria's Desperate Housewives character waiting impatiently, alongside a message that read, "Me, waiting and waiting for @MeghanMcCain to be back on @TheView," beside a crying emoji. The tweet prompted McCain to tell the fan that she is making her return early next year.

"You guys really know how to make a girl feel missed," she wrote in response. "January 4th is my return date."

A source close to McCain told PEOPLE she has been "cherishing her time with Liberty while on maternity leave."

"She is looking forward to being a working mom and returning to her seat at the Hot Topics table after the new year,” the source said about McCain, who gave birth in September.

Fans reacted to the news of McCain's upcoming return on social media as well, where many shared their excitement about the co-host — who serves as a more conservative voice on the show — joining Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines in the New Year.

"Yes! That’s great news!" one user wrote, as another added, "Im so excited!!! I can’t even watch it without you."

Earlier this year, while appearing on an August episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, McCain spoke candidly about returning to The View following her pregnancy.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S.," she responded after she was asked if she'd return. "Yes, I'm coming back — it's an election cycle. Like, yes. I hate that [question]."

The View co-hosts have been conducting the show from their respective homes as they continue to social distance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.