Meghan McCain Says She's 'Heartbroken' But 'So Proud' of Abby Huntsman as She Leaves The View

Image zoom Mehgan McCain/Instagram

The View family is saying goodbye to one of its own.

Abby Huntsman announced Monday that she is leaving the ABC talk show to help run her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s campaign for governor of Utah — and her co-hosts are sad to see her go.

“You are such a bright light in everyone’s life,” Meghan McCain said. “You always see the good in everything. You’ve been a friend forever. I’m heartbroken you’re leaving but I can understand better than anybody how important it is to go support your dad. They are special moments. The best of my life was with my dad doing the same thing. I totally get it.”

“I’m so proud of you and I’m so happy for you,” she added.

Their friendship dates back to their early days living in New York City and working at Fox News. Over the years, the women have become nearly inseparable, admitting to late-night FaceTime calls and plenty of advice-giving sessions. McCain, 35, was the first person Huntsman, 33, called when she found out she was pregnant with twins last year.

RELATED: Abby Huntsman Is Leaving The View After 2 Seasons to Help Run Her Dad’s Gubernatorial Campaign

“Meghan, we’ve been friends forever. We will be friends — this show is what we do together, but we will be friends forever,” Huntsman said Monday. “I love all of you here.”

McCain wasn’t the only co-host to wish Hunstman well. Joy Behar called her one of the “nicest and easiest people I’ve ever worked with.”

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to know you,” Sunny Hostin added. “I really value your friendship.”

PEOPLE exclusively announced Huntsman’s exit. At the start of Monday’s show, Huntsman revealed that her last day at the table will be Friday.

“This is always such a hard thing to do and especially this table, because this is a really special table,” she said. “Today I am saying goodbye. It’s something that I’ve thought a lot about.”

Huntsman, whose title will be senior advisor of her father’s campaign, will commute to Utah for the time being.

RELATED: Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman Open Up About Their Friendship, The View and Donald Trump Jr.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” Huntsman also said in a statement. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.”

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me,” continued the co-host, who shares 7-month-old twins Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey and 2-year-old daughter Isabel Grace with husband Jeffrey Livingston. “It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

Huntsman joined the show at the start of season 22 in September 2018; the show is currently in its 23rd season.

The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.