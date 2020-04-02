Pregnant Meghan McCain Posts Sweet Tribute to Husband as They're 'Quarantined' Together

Image zoom Meghan McCain/Instagram

Meghan McCain couldn’t be more thankful to have Ben Domenech by her side as they practice social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The View co-host, 35, shared a sweet selfie with her husband of two years to Instagram on Wednesday night, using the caption to pay heartfelt tribute to him as they spend time in isolation during her pregnancy.

“If somebody told me the first night we met when we did nothing but laugh and drink whiskey neat until the sun came up that one day you would be taking care of me, keeping me calm, cooking my every craving, rubbing my back, making me turn off cable news when I start to cry because of the intense pain and suffering our country is in, play scrabble and Mario Kart with me anytime I want and doing anything and everything to make this upside down nightmare a comfortable haven while I was pregnant with your baby and quarantined during the apocalypse … I would have thought one of you were smoking something really powerful,” McCain began her caption.

“Life keeps throwing us curveballs but we both knew the first night we met there was no one else for either of us in the world. It was like God finally formally introduced us but we had already known who we were waiting for,” she added. “Our love has always been easy and wild. I love you and couldn’t have created you in my mind, Ben.”

“There’s no one I would rather be in a foxhole with,” McCain said, quipping in conclusion, “But the universe sure does have a f—ed up sense of humor … ”

One of the curveballs McCain may have been referring to in her post is the miscarriage she experienced before announcing her current pregnancy last month.

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain revealed in July of last year, in an op-ed for The New York Times, that she had suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with a baby girl.

“For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood,” she wrote. “I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that.”

McCain — who wed Domenech, 38, in November 2017 — wrote then, “I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.”

McCain shared her happy news about the couple’s baby on the way on Instagram, writing in a March 22 social media post, “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

“I think that everybody knows that this has not been a smooth road to motherhood,” she said on The View days later, appearing on the daytime talk show from home. “It’s taken a lot of physical, mental, emotional strength to get here and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn’t a straight line. I … didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom.”

“Whoopi [Goldberg] told me a year ago that I was going to have a child and she told me the gender and you were 100 percent right,” McCain added. “And this doesn’t help my feeling that you have psychic abilities. I told my mother, ‘Whoopi was right about everything including the timing!’ ”

