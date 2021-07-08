Meghan McCain is responding to "gossip" surrounding her recent announcement that she will be leaving her post at The View later this month.

The TV personality, 36, shared the news with viewers during the July 1 episode of the daily talk show, citing her life in Washington, D.C. with husband Ben Domenech and 9-month-old daughter Liberty as one of the reasons for her exit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One week later, McCain posted about the "many questions" she has gotten about her departure.

"So much chatter, so much gossip, so many, many, many questions people are asking me this past week…" she wrote on Twitter. "I pride myself on always taking big risks, rolling the dice, and making unpredictable life and career choices."

"I've never fit in a box and I never will," she continued, concluding the post with the New Hampshire state motto — "Live free or die."

"This was not an easy decision," she said when announcing her exit. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

A source later told PEOPLE that the move was a "recent decision."

"ABC did want her to stay, but it was her decision for quite a few reasons that she said in her statement — that she made the decision along with her family that it was her time to step back," the insider said.

meghan mccain Meghan McCain | Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

"They did want her to come back to the New York studio," the source added of ABC. "And in D.C., her family is there, her mom's a new ambassador now and she'll be in D.C., Ben's situated there for work and his family — her in-laws — are there. The geography was a big piece of it."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, ABC said, "For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand."

"We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day," the statement concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.