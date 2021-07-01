Sparks flew on the ABC mainstay The View when the panelists were discussing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversial comments likening a mask mandate in the Capitol to the Holocaust.

While all the co-hosts chastised Greene's stance, Meghan McCain got frustrated and wondered why it was "Hot Topic" now, when she had tried to broach spikes in hate crimes against Jewish people the week prior.

Agreeing as she made her case, moderator Whoopi Goldberg interjected and attempted to end the segment, citing a commercial break.

"We're going to break and when we come back you can continue talking, but now we're going to break, so we'll be right back," said Goldberg, as McCain yelled, "Why are you cutting me off?!"

"I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!" Goldberg fired back, exasperated. "Why do you think I'm cutting you off?"