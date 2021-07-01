Meghan McCain's Most Memorable Moments on The View
The conservative pundit never shied away from speaking her mind during her four-year run on the daily talk show, which she'll be leaving at the end of July
Clashing with Whoopi for Cutting Her Off
Sparks flew on the ABC mainstay The View when the panelists were discussing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's controversial comments likening a mask mandate in the Capitol to the Holocaust.
While all the co-hosts chastised Greene's stance, Meghan McCain got frustrated and wondered why it was "Hot Topic" now, when she had tried to broach spikes in hate crimes against Jewish people the week prior.
Agreeing as she made her case, moderator Whoopi Goldberg interjected and attempted to end the segment, citing a commercial break.
"We're going to break and when we come back you can continue talking, but now we're going to break, so we'll be right back," said Goldberg, as McCain yelled, "Why are you cutting me off?!"
"I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!" Goldberg fired back, exasperated. "Why do you think I'm cutting you off?"
Firing Back When Joy Said 'I Did Not Miss You' After Maternity Leave
Joy Behar declared she "didn't miss" her co-host while McCain was away maternity leave. The panelist welcomed daughter Liberty Sage with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020.
The women sparred over an inner divide within the Republican party before things got personal.
"You missed me so much, Joy," McCain teased as they disagreed. "You missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed fighting with me."
"I did not," the View veteran argued. "I did not miss you. Zero."
"That's so nasty," McCain said, rolling her eyes. "That's so rude."
A source previously told PEOPLE that off-camera, the women get along and treat each other professionally, but strongly differ on matters of politics.
Telling Joy Not to Be 'Snippy' About Trump's Goya Photo
McCain and Behar battled again while debating President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka's promotion of Goya products in July 2020, after the brand took a hit when the CEO praised Trump.
Behar bemoaned the state of the nation, blasting the then-president for posing with a can of Goya beans as millions of Americans fought COVID-19 or grappled with unemployment amid the ongoing pandemic.
Explaining the difference between ideological boycotts and corporate boycotts, Behar took a dig at McCain as Goldberg tried to chime in.
"Joy, you don't have to be so snippy with me today, you really don't. I'm talking 'cause I'm paid to talk and it's my job and that's what I'm doing. If you have a problem with it, I don't have to come to work today," the Dirty Sexy Politics author fired back.
Slamming Trump for Attacking Her Late Father
A fierce critic of the former president, The View's most conservative panelist often blasted Trump for deriding her late father, Sen. John McCain.
After Trump spoke ill of the 2008 Republican presidential nominee in December 2020, tweeting that he was "last in his class" and "one of the most overrated people in [Washington], D.C.," his daughter didn't mince words in defending her father's honor.
"It kills you that no one will ever love you or remember you like they loved and remember him," she charged. "He served his country with honor, you have disgraced the office of the presidency."
McCain previously roasted Trump for losing Arizona (a traditionally Republican state) in the 2020 presidential election, allegedly calling fallen U.S. soldiers "losers and suckers" and downplaying the severity of COVID-19 during the early days of the global pandemic.
Bad blood has long run between Trump and the McCain family: Trump had a history of mocking Sen. McCain, who had criticized his character during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Thanking Fans for Pregnancy Well-Wishes Following a Miscarriage
McCain thanked fans and her co-hosts for their love and support after announcing she and Domenech were expecting in March 2020.
"Thank you to everyone for the kind words and wishes," she said, adding that she and her spouse were "just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness. So thank you."
"It's bittersweet cause there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now," she added of the timing coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic. "I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it's going to be for awhile. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus."
Eight months prior, the talk show host revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an op-ed for The New York Times.
"It's taken a lot of physical, mental, emotional strength to get here and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line," McCain said on the show, reflecting. "I … didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom."
Declaring She 'Won't Be Quiet' After Whoopi Shut Her Down
The day after getting into an explosive fight with Goldberg, the My Dad, John McCain author seemed to shade her co-host in saying that the voices of conservative women like her wouldn't be easily silenced.
"Good morning to all the fellow conservative 'girls' who won't be quiet," McCain tweeted, alongside a gif of Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones.
The message appeared to be shot at her co-host, who snapped at McCain during an attempt to stop crosstalk on the show, exclaiming, "Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking now!"
Calling Joy a 'Bitch' On-Air While Arguing About Trump
On a June 2019 episode, the panel was discussing Trump's 2020 campaign kickoff and McCain noted the enthusiasm of his base at the event.
"Sometimes it's not just that they love Trump so much, it's that they hate the same things Trump hates. That's what's going on," said McCain.
As Behar asked repeatedly, "Who do they hate?" McCain grew visibly frustrated.
"You know what, Joy. I really come here every day open-minded just trying to explain it and it's not a fun job for me every day," she said. "I know you're angry. I get that you're angry that Trump's president like a lot of people are, but I don't think yelling at me is going to fix the problem."
McCain went on to describe herself as the show's "sacrificial Republican," and when Behar responded with a sarcastic-sounding "aww," McCain shot back, "Oh don't feel bad for me bitch, I'm paid to do this, okay. Don't feel bad for me."
After co-host Sunny Hostin admonished, "Let's not start calling each other bitches," McCain replied, "Oh Joy and I call each other bitch all the time."
Goldberg, who had earlier cut into the argument, then quickly tossed to commercial.
Accidentally Sharing a Game of Thrones Spoiler
Oops! The pundit apologized after accidentally spoiling the epic ending of the medieval fantasy series, which aired the night before the show.
"I'm so sorry for the #GOT spoilers on the show today! I assumed every diehard fan had watched! My bad," she tweeted after he fact, before giving her followers who hadn't watched the talk show yet a heads up. "Don't watch west coast if you don't want a spoiler."
Reminding Joy 'Part of Your Job Is to Listen to Me'
Feuding over matters of opinion on U.S. border security, McCain wouldn't sit for Behar's bashing.
"Part of your job is to listen to me," McCain reminded her co-host. "Just saying."
Rocking Unique Hairstyles
From space buns and glitter parts to major braids, the host inadvertently made headlines for some unconventional hairstyles.
Though some social media users speculated that the star's glam squad "hates her," one of her beauty pros insisted the looks were all her own.
"I'm not telling her what to do all the time, it's not like that at all," hairstylist Carmen Currie told The Cut.
"I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I'm doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does," she added. "I think it shows, and that's part of what people are picking up on."
The host even tweeted about scrutiny over her glam in March 2021, writing in response to a story, "Gonna say this one last time: I had a baby and didn't shower for three months. It's covid and I'm bored. Let a bitch live and experiment with hair and makeup."