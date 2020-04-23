Meghan McCain Says She Misses Joy Behar the 'Most of Any of the Hosts' on The View

Image zoom Meghan McCain, Joy Behar

Meghan McCain is missing her sparring partner.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, McCain revealed which co-host from The View she misses the most now that the ABC series is filming at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about how McCain is adjusting to quarreling with her usual challenger Joy Behar across the computer screen, the 35-year-old said, "actually, I really, really miss her."

"We get along — nobody ever believes this — but we have a lot in common. I’ve been calling her a lot and bitching about the administration together and I really miss her," McCain shared.

"Like the most of any of the hosts, not to play favorites," she noted. "I’m always like hanging out in her dressing room and bitching about everything, so I just really miss her."

This isn't the first time that McCain, Behar's frequent sparring partner on the daytime talk show, has expressed appreciation for working with the comedian.

Earlier this month, Behar cleared up rumors that she was supposedly retiring from The View after her contract is up.

“They’re always talking about me leaving the show, but I’m not leaving the show,” she said. “Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.”

“Here’s the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game!” she joked, referencing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “At one point you think, ‘Gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world.’ I won’t even watch reruns of Love Boat at this point. So where am I going to go? What am I going to do? I need to be on television.”

While Behar’s co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin showed her support, stressing they didn’t want to see Behar step away from the show, McCain was particularly insistent that her political opposite remains on the show.

“I called Joy immediately yesterday and was like, ‘This isn’t an option. You’re not leaving. I’m not leaving. None of us are leaving,’" McCain recalled. “There’s a pandemic, and an election and the world is insane. And also, I’m pregnant and I need advice from you about being pregnant. From someone who probably does pregnancy similar to how I’m going to do it. So it’s not an option, Joy. You’re not leaving. None of us are allowing you to go.’"

“We’re not letting her leave,” McCain wrote on Twitter. “This is like the mafia.”

