Meghan McCain Says Farewell to The View After Nearly 4 Years: 'It Really Has Been Incredible'

After nearly four years, Meghan McCain has said goodbye to The View.

At the beginning of the farewell segment, former speaker of the House Paul Ryan appeared via video message to congratulate McCain on an "amazing four years" at The View. The clip was followed by a highlight reel of McCain's best moments on the show.

McCain, 36, then left viewers with some final parting words.

"Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be referenced in everything that I do for the rest of my life," she said. "You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone works so hard, An honestly, the audience giving me four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective."

She continued, "This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life. It's been, honestly, the best of times in all ways, on and off the show. And it's been a really incredible, liberating experience and I will always cherish the time I spent with all of you. So thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer, Brian [Teta], can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years, as much as I probably have."

Goldberg, 65, had McCain deliver the show's sendoff. "Alright, everyone," McCain said. "Have a great day and take a little time to continue enjoying The View."

meghan mccain Meghan McCain | Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Earlier in the episode, McCain's mother Cindy came on to discuss her new role as ambassador of the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Cindy, 67, also stressed how "proud" she is of her daughter.

"Her dad would be so proud of her," Cindy said. "I wish her the best in whatever endeavor she chooses to do, but I'm glad she chose a little bit of family over too much work right now. It's important."

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema also made an appearance and wished McCain well on her next endeavor. Sinema, 45, also raved about the pair's "good friendship."

The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain announced last month that she was leaving the show.

"I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off," she began at the top of the July 1 episode. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View."

"I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you which I am grateful for," she continued. "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Meghan McCain, Dr Fauci, Sunny Hostin Meghan McCain | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

McCain went on to cite her life in Washington, D.C. with husband Ben Domenech as a reason for her departure. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty, last September.

"I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have, you know her first steps and her first words — I just have this really wonderful life here [in D.C.] that ultimately, I felt I didn't want to leave," she said.

Following the announcement, a source told PEOPLE that the decision was "recent," and that while ABC wanted her to stay, she came to the conclusion with her family "that it was her time to step back."

The source added that geography played a large part in her choice to leave.

"They did want her to come back to the New York studio," the source said of the network. "And in D.C., her family is there, her mom's a new ambassador, Ben's situated there for work and his family — her in-laws — are there."

In a statement, ABC said, "For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand."