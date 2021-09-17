Meghan McCain Is 'Happy' She Had Control Over Her Exit from The View: It Was 'on My Own Terms'
"The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it," she said
Meghan McCain has no regrets about her departure from The View.
In a new interview with DailyMailTV, McCain opened up about her decision to leave the daytime series, saying she was happy she got to exit on her "own terms."
"I felt like I was really happy to do it on my own terms because a lot of people get fired from that show. I was happy that I got to make the decision and be in control of my own life," said McCain, 36. "And, you know, The View was and is incredible and gave me so much. I don't feel anything negative about it. But I also really pride myself in life on knowing when to hold them and when to fold them. Like, I'm such a gambler."
The conservative commentator joined The View as a permanent co-host in October 2017. Ahead of The View's 25th season, she announced in July that she was leaving the series after four years. Her final episode aired on Aug. 6.
Looking toward the future, McCain told DailyMailTV that she's open to "change" and "trying new things," which includes the launch of her upcoming Daily Mail column on Monday. Her new gig marks a return to her roots, as she started her career as a columnist at The Daily Beast.
"After The View, like post-View, I really want to do things that I think are meaningful and impactful and make me happy," she said. "And this, working for this company, really hit all three checkmarks."
McCain, who welcomed her first child with husband Ben Domenech in September 2020, said that she's excited about "being completely uncensored and working for a company that really values true free speech."
In addition to her twice-weekly column, McCain is producing a Lifetime film titled Don't Sweat the Small Stuff, starring Heather Locklear. She is also dropping her new book, Bad Republican, on Oct. 21.
Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines now make up The View's current panel.
The View executive producer Brian Teta previously said the ABC talk show will take their time finding McCain's replacement.
"This is such an important seat for us to fill at the table so we're going to 'take a little time' to make sure we find the right fit," he recently said in a statement to PEOPLE. "It goes back to Barbara Walters' original direction — different women with different views. It's essential that the audience can relate to different points of View at our table."