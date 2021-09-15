The TV personality, who departed The View in August, executive produces the upcoming Lifetime movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff

Meghan McCain Has to Be 'Authentically Passionate' About Post-View Projects or It Won't 'Work'

As the mom of 11-month-old daughter Liberty, Meghan McCain has learned to grant herself some grace.

"There's something about motherhood that you just have to surrender and make peace with imperfection," the former co-host of The View, 36, said at Lifetime's virtual Fall Press Day Tuesday.

While she hasn't mastered that mantra, "I'm certainly trying, and I think that's all we can hope for anyone," McCain said.

Executive producing the upcoming Lifetime movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff — based on the real-life story of the bestselling book series' co-author Kristine Carlson — allowed McCain to revisit the book and what she called its many "pockets of wisdom."

Meghan McCain Meghan McCain | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

"I think all of us, no matter who you are, [are] going through some kind of existential moment in the past two years because of the nature of the crisis that has happened in the world," she said. "I think the best part of Don't Sweat the Small Stuff is that it is accessible and it's not overwhelming for people that want to grow and want to sort of make changes in their life that are more accessible."

McCain also relied on the book after the death of her father, former United States Senator John McCain, in August 2018. "After my dad died, I went on Amazon and just looked at books that were good for grief and the book came up again," the TV personality said.

Now, McCain hopes to help others overcome their own grief.

"One of my passions in life is helping people get over grief because I don't think it's something that we talk about enough in culture, in anything, in any medium," she said. "Americans are very fearful of talking about grief and this is a very accessible, kind story that has a philosophy — literally a book and a philosophy behind it — and I really think this is going to help and heal people in a time when people really need help and healing."

John McCain, Meghan McCain Credit: Heidi Gutman /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Her personal connection to Don't Sweat the Small Stuff made working on the small screen adaptation, which stars Heather Locklear, 59, as Carlson, 58, the right fit for one of her first post-View endeavors.

"My agent had come to me saying that Lifetime was possibly interested in partnering with me on projects," McCain recalled. "I said it would have to be something that would be organic and something I would have to be authentically passionate about or else it wouldn't work."

And she is "delighted" to be working on a less politically driven project, especially one she thinks "everyone in my life will want to consume."

"Obviously politics is incredibly divisive," she said. "And this is something that is meant to be feel good and is going to bring people together."