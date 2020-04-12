Pregnant Meghan McCain Celebrates 'Safe and Happy' Easter with Reminder About Social Distancing

The View‘s Meghan McCain sent well wishes for a “safe and happy Easter” on Sunday along with a playful reminder about the importance of following health experts during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

McCain, who announced late last month she was pregnant, posted the brief holiday message to her Instagram along with a few photos of chocolate bunnies in face masks and of a cactus dressed like the bewhiskered bunny.

The mom-to-be added the hashtag #stayhomesavelives and had plenty of other Easter and social distancing memes to share on her Instagram story.

The talk show host, 35, has been outspoken for weeks about people following the guidelines about slowing the coronavirus. When she said on March 22 that she and husband Ben Domenech were “blessed to find out” she’s expecting a child, she also said she would begin appearing remotely on The View as a health precaution.

Image zoom Meghan McCain Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty

“Thank you to everyone for the kind words and wishes,” she said the following week on the show. She and Domenech “are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness. So thank you.”

“I’d obviously prefer to be in studio with all of you but my doctors — I went to many — recommended against it,” McCain said.

“It’s bittersweet cause there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now,” she said. “I just keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and this is just how it’s going to be for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this at greater length, but I think right now, America just wants to talk about the coronavirus.”

A source close to McCain told PEOPLE last month that “she and her family are very excited by the news. But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”

