The View's Meghan McCain Is ‘Furious’ at People for Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Meghan McCain doesn’t understand some people’s relaxed attitude toward the coronavirus.

On Tuesday’s episode of The View, McCain called out people who refuse to follow the recommended guidelines of practicing self-quarantine and social-distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States.

“This is so far over the tipping point in ways that I don’t even think people can realize,” she said. “I have been furious, furious at baby boomers and millennials … for people who would just have the hubris and arrogance to ignore what’s going on.”

“You think this is fine? This is not fine,” she added.

McCain pointed to Italy as an example of what could happen if American’s don’t start taking the pandemic seriously. (Italy, which has seen the largest outbreak of the coronavirus outside of China, has been under lockdown since March 10. Currently, all schools and shops, with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets, have been closed.)

“I worry that because of the lack of testing and the lack of messaging and the lack of seriousness on the administration’s part, that we are way too far gone,” she said. “I don’t understand why people aren’t taking it seriously.”

As of Tuesday, there are at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. Many states and cities have closed schools, including New York City, the largest school district in the country. States have also begun closing restaurants and bars to help encourage individuals to stay home and avoid large group gatherings. Worldwide, there are now 187,990 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,484 deaths.