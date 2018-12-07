Meghan McCain Empathizes with Pete Davidson: 'I Know What It's Like to Be Hated'

Meghan McCain can empathize with Pete Davidson.

While discussing the comedian’s recent Instagram post in which he admitted to feeling bullied online following his split from Ariana Grande on The View, McCain said she could relate.

“I do think it’s different when you’re someone like Pete Davidson or someone like us, it’s not just social media,” McCain said on Thursday’s episode. “Google me right now, there are articles written about me the past few days, what a huge bitch I am, how awful I am, the negativity and nastiness I’ve brought to the show. It’s real, it’s not just social media, it’s the media, as well.”

“I know what it feels like to be hated in the same way Pete Davidson does,” she continued. “I’m not asking for sympathy, but I felt extreme compassion for his post.”

The comments come after McCain and co-host Joy Behar had a tense on-air exchange during a George H.W. Bush tribute on Monday. The two sparred when their discussion about the late president, who died Dec. 1 at the age of 94, turned political.

After praising Bush’s environmental efforts while in office, Behar tore into President Donald Trump. Things quickly escalated when McCain asked that the conversation be redirected back to honoring Bush.

“Can we focus on the president, please?” she said. “I don’t want to talk about Trump when we’re in the moment of honoring a great president who passed. I’m not interested in your one-issue voter when our president just passed.”

“I don’t care what you’re interested in. I’m talking! Damn it,” Behar fired back.

“Well, I don’t care what you’re interested in either, Joy!” McCain said as Whoopi Goldberg instructed the cameras to turn to commercial break.

However, a source later told PEOPLE the two women are “are totally fine” following the exchange.

“They had a disagreement on-air, which is totally expected in that job,” the source said. “But they are both professionals. They seemed completely fine afterward.”